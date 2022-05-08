ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago shootings: 13 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
 3 days ago

At least 13 people have been shot, three fatally, in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.

Two men were killed and another was wounded in a shooting on Chicago's Far South Side Saturday, police said. Two men were near the street in the West Pullman neighborhood's 11600 block of South Lowe Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. when an unknown vehicle approached them, police said. An occupant exited the vehicle, produced a handgun and fired shots. One of the men, 26 years old, was struck multiple times in the body and was pronounced on the scene, police said. The other man, 27 years old, was struck in the leg. He was transported to Christ Hospital and initially reported in good condition. A third male victim, 64 years old, was near the front lawn when he was struck in the chest and transported to Christ Hospital, police said. He was initially reported in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. There are no offenders in custody and area detectives are investigating.

In nonfatal Saturday shootings, two teens were shot in Belmont Cragin at about 8:30 p.m., police said. The victims were walking on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of West Dickens Avenue when unknown offenders fired shots. An 18-year-old girl self-transported to St. Mary's in fair condition and will be transferred to Stroger with a gunshot wound to the left leg. A 17-year-old boy also self-transported to St. Mary's in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm. There was no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Two men were shot at about 5:34 p.m. in Wentworth Gardens, police said. The men, 20 and 59 years old, were struck by gunfire in the 3800 block of South Princeton Avenue. The 59-year-old was struck in the chest and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center. He was initially reported in critical condition. The 20-year-old was struck in the buttocks and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center. He was initially reported in good condition. There are no offenders in custody and area detectives are investigating.

A 55-year-old man was outside in Garfield Park's 4300 block of West Madison Street when he was approached by an unknown male offender at about 8:23 a.m. police said. After a brief conversation, the offender fired shots in the victim's direction, striking him in the right thigh. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition. No one was in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Minutes earlier, a 22-year-old woman had a verbal dispute with an unidentified male offender inside a vehicle in West Lawn's 3700 block of West Marquette Road, police said. The victim exited the vehicle when the offender fired one shot in her direction at about 8:01 a.m. She was transported to Christ with one gunshot wound to her stomach and was in stable condition. No one was in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

FRIDAY

The man killed in a drive-by shooting
on Chicago's Northwest Side Friday night has been identified. Michael Conrad, 37, was sitting in a white Chrysler in the 4400-block of North Hamlin Avenue in Albany Park when another vehicle drove up, and someone inside opened fire about 7:45 p.m., according to Chicago police. Conrad was shot in the chest. He tried to drive away and hit several parked cars before his vehicle rolled over at Cullom and Lawndale avenues, CPD said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Chicago police are investigating. No one was in custody Saturday morning.

A Chicago shooting in the Irving Park neighborhood left a man dead as he sat in his car near Hamlin and Cullom.

Hours later, a man and woman, 54 and 28, were found on the ground with gunshot wounds in Greater Grand Crossing's 700 block of East 73rd Street about 11:15 p.m., police said. The woman was shot throughout the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was in critical condition, officials said. The man was shot in the right calf and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Last weekend, 32 shot, 7 fatally, in gun violence incidents across the city.

The Sun-Times Media Report contributed to this report.

WGN News

2 killed, 1 wounded in West Pullman shooting

CHICAGO — Two men were killed and another man was wounded in a West Pullman shooting Saturday afternoon, according to officials. Police said two men were near the street in the 11600 block of South Lowe Avenue at around 2:45 p.m. when they were approached by an unknown vehicle. A gunman exited the vehicle and […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

27-year-old woman shot to death on West Side

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old woman was shot to death in Lawndale early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue at around 5 a.m. when she sustained a gunshot wound to the left armpit. The woman self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced […]
LAWNDALE, IL
CBS Chicago

'It can still happen to you:' Albany Park man shot four times in legs while trying to park car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Albany Park neighborhood man was shot four times on his way home from work in a seemingly random attack. The man, Averi Dodd, is now out of the hospital – and he talked exclusively Friday with CBS 2's Sabrina Franza. When Dodd was robbed this week at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Gunnison Street, he was just trying to find a place to park. Now, he says he can't even bear to cross the street at that corner again. "The whole ride, I just knew I couldn't walk no more. The whole ride. I just...
CHICAGO, IL
Michael Conrad
CBS Chicago

MISSING: Renee Collins, 30, last seen in April

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police is asking the public's help in locating a woman last seen in April.Renee Collins, 30, was last seen on April 16, in the area of 105th and Oglesby Avenue. She is described as 5 foot 2 inches, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with a light complexion.  She was last seen wearing black leggings with flowers and has an "Aries" tattoo on her arm.Anyone with information or if located can contact Area Two detectives – Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 wounded, 1 critically in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A shooting on the city’s South Side Saturday afternoon left two men wounded, with one man in critical condition, police said. According to police, the two men were in the 3800 block of South Princeton Avenue just before 5:35 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire from an unknown direction. A 20-year-old man […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGN News

Man shot to death during altercation on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon on the city’s South Side during an altercation with another man, according to police. Police said the man, of an unknown age, was in an altercation with another man in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just before 1 p.m. when he was […]
CHICAGO, IL
#Shooting#Cpd#Chicago Police#Gun Violence#Albany Park#Violent Crime#Christ Hospital
CBS Chicago

Man dies after shooting, roll over crash in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One man is dead after a shooting and roll-over crash in the Albany Park neighborhood Friday night. Police said around 7:45 p.m., a 37-year-old man was sitting in a 2009 White Chrysler on the 4400 block of North Hamlin when a dark-colored vehicle approached and fired shots.  The victim was shot in the chest and tried to drive away but hit several parked cars -- causing his car to roll over. The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital and was later pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 people found shot in Park Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is wounded and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting Friday night in the Park Manor neighborhood.  Police said around 11:12 p.m., officers responded to a person shot in the 700 block of East 73rd and found two individuals on the ground having suffered gunshot wounds. The woman, 28, suffered multiple gunshots to the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. The man, 54, suffered a gunshot wound to the right calf and was also transported to the University of Chicago in good condition. The victims were uncooperative about the incident. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen charged with robbing TV host Will Clinger on CTA now on electronic monitoring

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of three teens charged in a string of robberies on the CTA has been released on electronic monitoring.Chicago police said the 15-year-old girl who was released was part of the attack on actor and TV host Will Clinger at the Addison Red Line stop last week.Clinger's fiancé said he was notified the 15-year-old girl was being released on electronic monitoring. That teen and two others were charged Monday for robberies over the past several weeks at or near stops on the Red Line.He was attacked at the Addison Street Red Line stop alongside Wrigley Field. The victim was actor Will Clinger – the former host of the WTTW-Channel 11 program "Wild Chicago" and the current host of "Wild Travels."  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman dies after shot in armpit in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead after being shot in the armpit in the Lawndale neighborhood Sunday morning. Police said around 7:49 a.m., the victim, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the left armpit on the 1500 block of South Sawyer and was self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, police said. No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating. 
LAWNDALE, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 10, accidentally shoots himself in hand in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 10-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the hand in Englewood Thursday evening. At 5:28 p.m., the boy was inside a home in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street handling a gun, when the gun discharged. The boy was shot in the foot, and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
