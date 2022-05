INDIANAPOLIS — Ivy and Louise Logsdon, who are 91 and 89 years old respectively, have been coming to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for nearly 70 years. “As long as I can get up the stairs, I’m going to come," Louise Logsdon said. “I take physical therapy to climb the stairs. I would hate to sit home and listen. I’ve got to be here and yell.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO