2 killed, 1 injured in West Pullman shooting

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Son, neighbor killed outside West Pullman home in Mother's Day weekend shooting 02:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Blood-curdling screams could be heard as loved ones learned that aspiring rapper Brandon Slater was shot and killed right outside his mother's home Saturday -- just one day ahead of Mother's Day.

Family members say the 26-year-old had just picked up a cake for Mother's Day. His mother, Diane Archer, was at a Mother's Day brunch, where people were praying for her after losing her other son in December.

"I am so tired of this nonsense," she said. "Something has to be done."

The shooting took place in the 11600 block of South Lowe around 2:45 p.m. Chicago Police say someone pulled up in an unknown vehicle. Someone inside got out and started shooting, striking Slater, a 27-year-old man, and a 64-year-old man who was nearby.

Slater was hit multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene. The 27-year-old was struck in the leg and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

The 64-year-old, who has been identified as Larry Purnell, was mowing the family's lawn, as they say, he does every week. He was struck in the chest and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition but later died.

Archer said she was preparing for Mother's Day.

"We were just planning out Mother's Day dinner that I was cooking, that I always do. And I'd just left him," she said.

"It's not good for Mother's Day, but seems to be a Mother's Day thing in Chicago," said street pastor Donovan Price.

"I am sick and I am tired of seeing this on the news every day all day and nobody is doing nothing," said Archer. "My first son was taken from me Dec.14, 2021. His name was Sheridan Freeman."

She said several times that she can't go through this again, but she now has to be strong for her four daughters and Slater's young son as well.

No one is in custody as police investigate.

Kenneth Harris
4d ago

so sad 😞 😔 what is really going on so 😔 2 sons 😢 wow lord take care of this mother comfort 🙏 her heart God is coming back real soon everyone just be ready for judgement day.

George Malone
3d ago

now really people what about the man just doing his job cutting grass. shot dead in the chest for just working. Larry Parnell was a 50 year friend of mine.

Lori Pollard
3d ago

why do they act like this is a big deal it happens every hour and Chicago in the mayor doesn't do anything about it she's in a hurry going nowhere lickety split

