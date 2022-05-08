2 killed, 1 injured in West Pullman shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Blood-curdling screams could be heard as loved ones learned that aspiring rapper Brandon Slater was shot and killed right outside his mother's home Saturday -- just one day ahead of Mother's Day.

Family members say the 26-year-old had just picked up a cake for Mother's Day. His mother, Diane Archer, was at a Mother's Day brunch, where people were praying for her after losing her other son in December.

"I am so tired of this nonsense," she said. "Something has to be done."

The shooting took place in the 11600 block of South Lowe around 2:45 p.m. Chicago Police say someone pulled up in an unknown vehicle. Someone inside got out and started shooting, striking Slater, a 27-year-old man, and a 64-year-old man who was nearby.

Slater was hit multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene. The 27-year-old was struck in the leg and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

The 64-year-old, who has been identified as Larry Purnell, was mowing the family's lawn, as they say, he does every week. He was struck in the chest and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition but later died.

Archer said she was preparing for Mother's Day.

"We were just planning out Mother's Day dinner that I was cooking, that I always do. And I'd just left him," she said.

"It's not good for Mother's Day, but seems to be a Mother's Day thing in Chicago," said street pastor Donovan Price.

"I am sick and I am tired of seeing this on the news every day all day and nobody is doing nothing," said Archer. "My first son was taken from me Dec.14, 2021. His name was Sheridan Freeman."

She said several times that she can't go through this again, but she now has to be strong for her four daughters and Slater's young son as well.

No one is in custody as police investigate.