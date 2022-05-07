ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MD

Fun stuff: for those who used to rock

By Jory Heckman
federalnewsnetwork.com
 3 days ago

The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting...

federalnewsnetwork.com

Abby Joseph

The 3 Best Things to Do in Maryland

Maryland is a state with plenty to offer tourists. Its location on the East Coast puts it within easy reach of major metropolitan areas like Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. At the same time, its own cities offer a wide range of attractions, from the historical charms of Annapolis to the modern sophistication of Baltimore. And beyond the cities, Maryland's landscapes range from the gently rolling hills of the Piedmont Plateau to the rugged slopes of the Appalachian Mountains. In short, whether you're looking for an urban escape or a nature getaway, Maryland is definitely worth considering as a vacation destination.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

James Uhrin, Perry Hall resident known as 'Traffic Jam Jimmy,' dies at 65

PERRY HALL, MD—A local icon has passed. James Uhrin, known by many as “Traffic Jam Jimmy,” has died at 65 years of age. The Perry Hall resident died of a heart attack, his family says. Uhrin was also the voice of Mondy the Seamonster on the “Captain Chesapeake” show on WBFF-TV in the ‘70 & ‘80s. Uhrin frequently guided commuters … Continue reading "James Uhrin, Perry Hall resident known as ‘Traffic Jam Jimmy,’ dies at 65" The post James Uhrin, Perry Hall resident known as ‘Traffic Jam Jimmy,’ dies at 65 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore's 'Traffic Jam Jimmy' dies at 65

Baltimore is mourning the loss of a local broadcasting legend with a big personality. James Uhrin, who was better known as "Traffic Jam Jimmy", kept Baltimore drivers moving during the morning commute. Uhrin's family announced he died Saturday of a heart attack. He was 65. Uhrin was known for his...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo Welcomes Giant Animatronic Dinosaurs To Grounds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo welcomed a prehistoric new herd to its grounds Friday. From May 6 to Nov. 30 this year, visitors will find life-sized animatronic dinosaurs deep in the Maryland Zoo’s old-growth forest. The herd includes Velociraptors, Triceratops and, of course, the indomitable T-Rex. “DINOSAURS at the Maryland Zoo is a blockbuster experience you won’t want to miss,” said Maryland Zoo President & CEO, Kirby Fowler last month. “To see these dinosaurs at full scale in our forest will give you a sense of what it was like when they walked the planet. And our educational resources will link these prehistoric creatures to their living descendants that we have here as part of our animal collection.” The animatronics are by Dino Don Inc., which is one of the world’s leading makers of robotic dinosaurs, the zoo said. The installation will feature over 15 dinosaurs towering up to 35 feet high and 40 feet long and will show how these prehistoric reptiles moved, hunted, and reared their young, the zoo said. For more information and to find tickets, visit the zoo’s website.
MARYLAND STATE
Kent County News

Pet of the Week

Hero was found on the side of the road next to his brother by our partner shelter in Louisiana. Both were covered in wounds. Unfortunately, Hero’s brother had already succumbed to his injuries before help could arrive. He refused to…
KENT COUNTY, MD

