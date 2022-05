Arsenal made it much more interesting than it needed to be today against Leeds United. The Gunners prevailed 2-1, but up 2-0 after 10 minutes and up a man from the 27th, Mikel Arteta’s side should have put the match out of reach well before Leeds got one back midway through the second half. It made for a much nervier, tense finish to the match than it had any business being.

