ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Teoscar Hernandez reinstated from 10-day IL on Saturday

fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHernandez last played on April 13th when he strained his oblique, and given...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Justin Turner drives in two runs in win over Cubs Saturday afternoon

Los Angeles Dodgers 3B Justin Turner went 1-for-5 at the plate on Saturday, hitting a two-run RBI double, and striking out once in the Dodgers' 7-0 win over the Cubs. Turner has had a rather slow start to the year as he is batting just .180 so far and club manager Dave Roberts seemed to attempt to spark Turner by hitting him cleanup. Batting cleanup helped boost the third basemen a little in this one with being able to drive in two runs to move to 12 RBI's on the season. Turner needs to be rostered but is certainly hard to hold on to at the moment with an OPS of .493 which ranks near the bottom of the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Tigers' Eric Haase sitting Monday versus A's

The Detroit Tigers did not include Eric Haase in their lineup for Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Haase will take a seat Monday while Tucker Barnhart starts at catcher and bats eighth. Haase is projected to make 249 more plate appearances this season, with 12 home runs, 28 runs,...
DETROIT, MI
fantasypros.com

Mike Brosseau drives in run in loss to Braves

Brosseau has now gotten hits in five of his last seven games for the Brewers, raising his batting average from .208 to .276 in that span. The 28-year-old also has two runs scored, one home run, and five runs batted in as he makes a case for more playing time in Milwaukee. Keep him off of fantasy rosters for the time being.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

Marcus Stroman (no designation) placed on IL

The absence of a designation almost certainly means that Stroman is on the COVID-19 IL. Without any word on whether Stroman tested positive, there's no way to tell how long he'll be on the list, but at the very least, he won't make his start on Sunday and is risky for next week. Justin Steele will start in his place against the Dodgers.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reinstated
fantasypros.com

Salvador Perez collects two hits in Game 2 Sunday

Salvador Perez went a combined 4-for-9 across both games of Sunday's double header. Perez DH'd Game 2 after catching Greinke in Game 1. Perez has been an offensive disappointment, even at a shallow position like catcher, compiling 5 home runs but only 10 RBIs in 99 at-bats and carrying a below average .625 OPS. Kansas City finishes the series in Baltimore with an afternoon game on Monday, so check back closer to the 12:05 eastern first pitch to see if Perez gets the day off after Sunday's double header.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Harold Ramirez sitting for Rays Monday

The Tampa Bay Rays did not list Harold Ramirez as a starter for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Ramirez will take the night off while Kevin Kiermaier enters the lineup in centerfield and bats sixth. Ramirez has had a solid start to the season, batting .309 with a...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fantasypros.com

Chris Taylor leaves Monday's game early due to leg pain

Taylor fouled a ball off of his leg in the sixth inning and looked in pain but remained in as he did some running to test it out, however after some testing he was pulled off of the field defensively. Stepping into 2B was Max Muncy which shifted Gavin Lux out to left field to take Taylor's place for the time being.
MLB
fantasypros.com

11 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

A month’s worth of data, while still a fairly small sample size, is usually something fantasy GMs are able to slightly confide in when deciphering how well players can perform throughout the rest of the year. One trend that’s jumped off the page in 2022 is how poorly hitters across the league have fared this season. The deadened balls appear to have taken their toll on hitters at large. However, this presents an opportunity. As long as you can differentiate those who have been unlucky from those whose games have genuinely regressed, then you can capitalize on some stellar buy-low opportunities. With offense down across the board, this inflates the value of the hot starters even more, meaning that you can trade away those players at a premium.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (5/10) PREMIUM

If you love massive slates, you’re in luck. Tuesday’s main slate includes 12 games. Additionally, it has a desirable blend of quality pitching at many price points and high-upside offenses. So, there is a wide variety of paths to building a winning roster tonight. Tuesday's Starting Pitcher Strategy.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Isaiah Joe (ankle) questionable for Game 4 Sunday

Isaiah Joe is officially considered questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Heat as per the official NBA Injury Report. (NBA Injury Report ) Isaiah Joe's questionable tag is new and given that he was a DNP-CD in Game 3 it appears Joe must suffered the ankle sprain at pregame/in-game warmups or at practice. Regardless, Joe has played 5 minutes, 1 minute and zero minutes in Games 1-3 respectively, not scored single point and only recorded a single rebound. Barring a backcourt injury for Philly, best to look almost anywhere else but Joe for DFS lineups, even as a low cost flyer.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Two-Start Pitchers: Week 5 (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

Week 5 is almost here! We are starting to see numbers stabilize across the league, and offenses are scoring fewer runs than ever. But as pitchers get more and more stretched out, it’s time to hone in on who can help us from a two-start perspective. We’re going to...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Yahoo NBA DFS Primer: Tuesday (5/10)

P.J. Tucker (knee) Questionable. Harden’s price has fallen a bit too far. People might forget, but this dude was the best player in fantasy just two years ago. He’s shown glimpses of that recently, collecting 31 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists in Game 4. Fans have been waiting to see that guy, but it’s hard to argue with his 47-point average in the regular season. This is one of the safest bets for 30 Yahoo points, and it makes him an easy play in this price range.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Kyle Hendricks twirls gem on Monday night

Kyle Hendricks pitched 8 2/3 innings, allowing only two hits and one walk while striking out seven to earn the win in Chicago's 6-0 win over San Diego on Monday night. The 31-year-old looked like his vintage self as he mowed down the Padres batting order throwing 116 pitches before manager David Ross pulled him. Hendricks moves to a 2-3 record with a 4.38 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with this gem. Unfortunately, fantasy managers are in the position of wondering which version of the right-hander might appear on any night. He might be more of a streaming option at this point.
CHICAGO, IL
fantasypros.com

Dewayne Dedmon (cold) questionable for Game 4 Sunday

Heat C Dewayne Dedmon is officially considered questionable for Sunday's Game 4 in Philadelphia according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman. (Ira Winderman on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Dewayne Dedmon is expected to play on Sunday despite being listed as questionable with a head cold. He should continue to...
MIAMI, FL
fantasypros.com

Alek Thomas receives promotion to the majors

The Arizona Diamondbacks have promoted the team's second-ranked prospect, OF Alek Thomas, to the big-league club. (Jeff Passan on Twitter) Thomas has been tearing up Triple-A pitching, carrying a .277/.362/.495 slash line through 116 plate appearances. The 22-year-old may have the same growing pains as other rookies this season, but he is a must-have in dynasty leagues and will have plenty of opportunities on a bad team.
PHOENIX, AZ
fantasypros.com

Tyler Anderson wins Game 2 of doubleheader against Cubs Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers SP Tyler Anderson pitched five innings in Game 2 on Saturday, striking out seven, walking one, and allowing four hits for two earned runs in the Dodgers' 6-2 win over the Cubs. Fantasy Impact:. Anderson continues to prove himself as the fifth man in the Dodgers' rotation...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Zack Wheeler, Zach Eflin land on Covid IL

Phillies manager Joe Girardi announced that SP Zack Wheeler and SP Zach Eflin have been placed on the Covid-related IL. (Alex Coffey on Twitter) Wheeler has gotten off to a slower start this season than fantasy managers were hoping for. He carries an ERA of 4.10 and a WHIP of 1.253. More concerning, his K/9 rate has slipped from 10.4 last year to 8.5 this year. The reassuring piece is his FIP is an entire run lower than his ERA at 3.04, suggesting there is positive regression on the horizon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

LaMonte Wade Jr. sitting on Monday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Wade is being replaced in right field by Mike Yastrzemski versus Rockies starter Austin Gomber. In 5 plate appearances this season, Wade has a .250 batting average with a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy