Brighton vs Manchester United | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League |

By Alex Wallace
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United travel to Brighton in what is another important game for United as the Red Devils approach the conclusion of the Premier League season. You can find the confirmed team news here. United...

Liverpool's title bid hit by Spurs draw, Man Utd thrashed at Brighton

Liverpool's Premier League title bid suffered a blow as Tottenham earned a 1-1 draw against the quadruple chasers, while Manchester United crashed to a "humiliating" 4-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday. - United fall to new low - Manchester United have endured a host of humiliations in one of their most embarrassing seasons for decades and their lacklustre loss at Brighton was among the very worst.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Juan Mata
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Liverpool

With the 3-1 victory over Burnley, any realistic concerns of relegation washed away following goals from Danny Ings, Emi Buendia, and Ollie Watkins. Attention this week turns to a far stiffer opposition in Liverpool. The Reds will come in with plenty of motivation, currently trailing Manchester City by three points for the Premier League title. While they’ve been nearly ublemished throughout the course of the season, but did draw their most recent match against Tottenham Hotspur. Prior to that, they defeated Newcastle United at St. James’ Park 1-0 and Everton at home 2-0. Players to watch should be all of them — they’re all capable of going off, but Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Luis Diaz are ones to keep an eye on.
Roundtable: Manchester United Summer 2022 Transfer Wishlist

It’s the time of year again where Manchester United are looking to the future, but this time around it’s a bit more urgent. Well, it was urgent last summer to sign a midfielder along with Jadon Sancho, and the decision to neglect that in favor of nostalgia pandering has come with it’s hefty cost, but now at least it seems like even the Glazers are ready to do something about it.
Aston Villa vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Luiz and Matip net early

Liverpool travel to Aston Villa looking to keep their Premier League hopes alive after dropped points at home to Tottenham last weekend. It also sees Reds legend Steven Gerrard meet Jurgen Klopp, with his side searching for momentum to carry into next season, which will be his first full campaign in charge since joining from Rangers. Villa enter the game in form after a convincing win over Burnley with goals from Danny Ings, Emi Buendia and Ollie Watkins. Luis Diaz’s deflected strike was only enough for a point at Anfield against Spurs, with Man City running riot against Newcastle...
A closer look at the battle for survival in the Premier League

The battle for Premier League survival is fast approaching the point of no return with only one place remaining after the latest round of fixtures.Watford will join Norwich in next season’s Sky Bet Championship as a result of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, but with Aston Villa, Brentford and Newcastle all nine points clear of the bottom three and effectively, if not yet mathematically safe, the field for the final push is now taking shape.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the runners and riders.Leicester😬 It's going right to the wire at the top and bottom pic.twitter.com/yd9dq8357n—...
Cristiano Ronaldo Holds Discussion on His Manchester United Future With Sir Alex Ferguson

A sequence of important meetings took place between Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson. Sir Alex Ferguson bought the Portuguese international forward to the red side of Manchester when the player was in his teenage years. The Scottish gaffer was more of a father figure to the Red Devils' No.7 and remains to be a pivotal figure in Cristiano Ronaldo's family.
