ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch New Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly Celebrate After Romelu Lukaku Ends Goals Drought

By Robert Summerscales
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was animated in the executive box at Stamford Bridge on Saturday after witnessing Romelu Lukaku end his goal drought. Lukaku had not scored in the Premier League in 2022 - a run of 10 games without...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Rich Strike went after his lead pony after winning Kentucky Derby

Rich Strike ran one heck of a race to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, and the colt was all charged up afterward. Rich Strike was an 80-1 long shot entering the race after just entering the field on Friday due to another horse scratching. He came out nowhere with a hard charge on the inside to win the race, beating Epicenter down the stretch.
ANIMALS
SkySports

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp on Tottenham tactics: I don't like this kind of football | Antonio Conte: Spurs still in top-four race

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was critical of Tottenham's tactics after their 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday, saying: "I don't like this kind of football." Heung-Min Son's goal early in the second half had threatened to bring a first Premier League home defeat of the season for Klopp's side, before Luis Diaz levelled things up late on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Christian Pulisic
Daily Mail

Bale and Karius ousted, Ronaldo and Wijnaldum departed... and Zinedine Zidane left, came back, and left again! Ahead of the Champions League final, what's changed at Real Madrid and Liverpool since the 2018 showdown?

It seemed unlikely heading into the 90th minute at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night, but Real Madrid pulled off another miraculous comeback to save themselves against Manchester City and by the end of extra-time, another Houdini act had been accomplished. And so the 13-time European winners progress to Paris on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool's title bid hit by Spurs draw, Man Utd thrashed at Brighton

Liverpool's Premier League title bid suffered a blow as Tottenham earned a 1-1 draw against the quadruple chasers, while Manchester United crashed to a "humiliating" 4-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday. - United fall to new low - Manchester United have endured a host of humiliations in one of their most embarrassing seasons for decades and their lacklustre loss at Brighton was among the very worst.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Wolves#Belgian#Epl#Usmnt
BBC

Transfer rumours: Tchouameni, Silva, Martinez, Nkunku, Ronaldo, Ramsay

Liverpool are ahead of Real Madrid and Chelsea in the race to sign Monaco's 22-year-old France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (Marca via Metro) Barcelona want to sign 27-year-old Manchester City's Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva. (Mundo Deportivo) Arsenal could be thwarted in their bid to sign 24-year-old Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Arsenal ‘turn attention back to Juventus star Arthur transfer to bolster shaky midfield’ after failing in January swoop

ARSENAL are set to re-ignite their interest in Juventus ace Arthur, according to reports. The Gunners were heavily linked with a January swoop for the Brazilian international. A mid-season transfer failed to materialise, although Mikel Arteta's side could try again in the summer. According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Arsenal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Liverpool

With the 3-1 victory over Burnley, any realistic concerns of relegation washed away following goals from Danny Ings, Emi Buendia, and Ollie Watkins. Attention this week turns to a far stiffer opposition in Liverpool. The Reds will come in with plenty of motivation, currently trailing Manchester City by three points for the Premier League title. While they’ve been nearly ublemished throughout the course of the season, but did draw their most recent match against Tottenham Hotspur. Prior to that, they defeated Newcastle United at St. James’ Park 1-0 and Everton at home 2-0. Players to watch should be all of them — they’re all capable of going off, but Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Luis Diaz are ones to keep an eye on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Jorginho returns to Chelsea training but still no N’Golo Kanté

As confirmed by the Chelsea official website, Jorginho was back in training on Monday after a week out, following an injury he picked up in the away game at Everton the weekend before last. Unfortunately, N’Golo Kanté was not a confirmed participant. He had missed the Everton match already, having...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea 4-2 Man Utd: Chelsea win historic third successive WSL title

Chelsea won a historic third successive Women's Super League title in dramatic fashion on the final day of the season with victory over Manchester United. Sam Kerr scored two stunning volleys in the second half as Chelsea came from behind in a six-goal thriller. The Blues, who win the league...
FIFA
Yardbarker

Liverpool gain major advantage in race to sign Real Madrid transfer target

Liverpool may reportedly be leading the race to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer following developments at Real Madrid. According to Marca, the Spanish giants seem to have decided they’re ready to cool their interest in Tchouameni for now and wait another year before moving for him, as they’re currently happy with their midfield options.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo Holds Discussion on His Manchester United Future With Sir Alex Ferguson

A sequence of important meetings took place between Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson. Sir Alex Ferguson bought the Portuguese international forward to the red side of Manchester when the player was in his teenage years. The Scottish gaffer was more of a father figure to the Red Devils' No.7 and remains to be a pivotal figure in Cristiano Ronaldo's family.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy