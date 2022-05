No. 4 Arkansas defeated Auburn 7-4 in an un-Arkansas like fashion on Sunday to take the series 2-1. The Razorbacks had 13 hits, but stranded 14 runners and committed three errors. But the Hogs got some outstanding pitching from Jaxon Wiggins, Will McEntire and Evan Taylor to with a good hitting day. Auburn threatened in the bottom of the ninth scoring one and having two on base, but the Hogs turned a double play to end it. While the Tigers used six pitchers, McEntire got Arkansas from Wiggins to Taylor in a big weekend performance from the midweek starter.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO