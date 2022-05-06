ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPD Releases Image Of Suspect In Hit And Run That Injured Child

By Greg Atoms
 4 days ago
The Shreveport Police Department are looking for help to locate the suspect in a hit and run incident that injured a child this week. The incident happened just before 4pm on Jewella, near Silver Pine Boulevard. The young girl was getting off a school bus that had lights flashing and stop...

