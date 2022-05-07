ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

‘Yo Mama’ joke leads to battery arrest in Florida, deputies say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida man was arrested Thursday after getting into a fight over a joke, according to deputies in Pinellas County.

The sheriff’s office said the 38-year-old suspect, of Clearwater, was speaking to the victim when he asked what the victim’s prom dress looked like.

The victim responded with a “Yo Mama” joke, which allegedly didn’t sit well with the suspect. Deputies said he put his hand around the victim’s neck in response.

Deputies did not disclose the specific joke the victim allegedly uttered.

DA Williams announces grand jury indictment of Benjamin Beale, accused of killing, dismembering New Orleans woman

An affidavit from the Pinellas County sheriff’s office said the man admitted to putting his hand around the victim’s neck, though he claimed he didn’t exert any pressure.

The suspect was charged with a count of simple battery.

