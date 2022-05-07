The affordable housing crisis in Colorado: U.S. government has to help | Cronin and Loevy

A group of young people working through Habitat for Humanity help build a home. Gazette file. Brian Oller

The affordable housing shortage nationally and in Colorado received much attention at the end of April.

A panel sponsored by the El Pomar Foundation’s Forum for Civic Advancement was held, entitled “A Changing City.” It devoted much time to affordable housing, as did a report submitted to the City Council by the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs, real-estate agents and allied housing-oriented interest groups.

“Build more housing in Colorado,” was the battle cry at both events, but there were few major suggestions on exactly how that goal could be achieved.

State demographer Elizabeth Garner told the El Pomar panel that population continues to grow in Colorado, but the housing industry has not been able to keep up.

“The United States population grew by 7% from 2010 to 2020,” she said, “but the number of Coloradans went up by 14%. The state simply failed to keep up with its housing needs during a period of rapid growth.”

Garner further noted that 126,000 fewer housing units were built in Colorado from 2010 to 2020 than had been built in the previous 10 years. At the same time there were fewer housing units being built, she said, Colorado achieved the nation's fourth-highest median housing price. Short supply caused rising prices.

Tatiana Bailey, an economics and business professor at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, said the chief cause of the current housing shortage is the Great Recession of 2008. One effect of the recession, she explained, was to make mortgages harder to negotiate and acquire. Homebuilders responded by planning and building fewer houses.

How bad is the current housing shortage? Mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac estimated the national shortage in 2020 was 3.8 million housing units. The 2020 Census set the Colorado shortage at 225,000 units.

Tatiana Bailey estimates the shortage in Colorado Springs at 12,135 units.

The homebuilders-real-estate study was titled “Housing for All: Missing Middle Report.” It lamented that middle-income wage earners are being forced out of the housing market by lack of houses and resulting high prices. Polling revealed that 71% of workers with incomes of $50,000 to $100,000 said that housing costs were a major challenge.

The hardest-hit age group, not surprisingly, was workers 26 to 41. More than 85% said housing prices were making buying a home difficult. As a result, this age group is doing more renting than buying, even though rents are rising along with house prices.

A variety of additional causes were cited for the current housing shortage in Colorado.Garner noted that an “age-in-place” phenomenon is encouraging older Coloradans, mainly widows and widowers, to continue to occupy family houses built for five people rather than one. We see this in our own neighborhoods.

There also were complaints about investors who convert single-family homes into short-term rentals, using the property to make money renting to travelers but removing another home from the local housing inventory. In some cases, reports indicate, corporations are buying houses as investments and letting them sit empty while they rise in value for future sale.

Both the El Pomar panel and the homebuilders-real estate report offered a variety of possible solutions to the affordable housing crisis. One suggestion: offering 40-year mortgages, giving homebuyers more time to pay off the increased amounts of money required to buy homes.

Another idea was to reduce tariffs on lumber being imported into the U.S. so that prices would go down, or at least hold steady, for homebuilders.

The group also suggested reviewing building codes and zoning requirements with a view to lowering standards as a way of cutting prices of housing. Building codes and zoning are a perennial frustration to many housing developers.

Eliminating automobile parking requirements was another idea for cutting costs, particularly for apartment buildings, as was a proposal to have cities and counties rebate tap fees for water and sewer service to homebuilders who agree to build low-cost housing or apartments.

Some of these proposals might help, yet no persuasive, comprehensible and workable solutions were provided by either of these analyses.

Affordable housing is a critical necessity for young families, and therefore we think a major solution is required.

The federal government should take the lead in providing a sizable chunk of the 3.8 million houses needed to end the nation's affordable housing crisis. Only Washington has the financial resources to plan and build the millions of new homes needed.

State and local governments lack the fundraising capacity. This is particularly true in Colorado, where restrictions on state finances, such as the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, make the raising of public money for affordable housing very difficult.

The major housing programs undertaken by European governments following World War II offer a model.

The war destroyed much of the available housing. It needed to be replaced quickly. Britain and France undertook the building of millions of housing units and making them available to their citizens at reasonable prices.

Another model would be for the U.S. government to take the lead but leave the immediate implementation of the program to the individual states. The actual building of the houses could be contracted out to the private building industry.

We are firm believers in the capitalist economy in the United States and the incredible benefits that come from our inventive and market-oriented free-enterprise system. Yet we see the current affordable housing problem as too big and complex to be solved by either the housing industry alone or just state and local governments.

If there is a better solution to this problem, we would like to hear about it. Keep in mind, however, that any solution proposed must provide real houses for real families and do it quickly.