Emergency Crews Respond to Level 2 Hazmat Fire at AutoZone in Roxbury

BOSTON (CBS) — In a matter of weeks, one of Boston’s most-traveled tunnels will start weekend closures as infrastructure improve projects begin. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced this week, starting June 10, the Sumner Tunnel will close every weekend for the next 36 weeks. It is part of a major overhaul to the 100-year-old tunnel that is expected to last nearly two years. “It’s going to be horrible. It’s going to take much longer,” one driver said. Drivers who frequent the tunnel from East Boston to downtown said they are bracing for the headaches to comes. “Well, there is a lot of traffic, but...

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO