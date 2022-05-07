ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brentford beats Southampton 3-0 to boost hopes for top-10

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
LONDON (AP) — Brentford scored two early goals in a 3-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday to boost the club’s hopes of a top-half finish in its first season in the English Premier League.

Pontus Jansson and Yoane Wissa scored within a minute of each other as Brentford moved to within a point of 10th-placed Brighton, which hosted Manchester United late Saturday.

Ivan Toney set up the first goal in the 13th minute, collecting a corner and finding Jansson inside the 6-yard box for an easy finish. Then Wissa picked up a loose ball after teammate Christian Eriksen was knocked down, and shot low into the right corner of the net from just outside the box.

Kristoffer Ajer extended the lead with his first goal for Brentford when he beat a defender and shot between the legs of goalkeeper Fraser Forster in the 79th minute at Brentford Community Stadium in west London.

It was the third loss in the past four games for 15th-placed Southampton.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

