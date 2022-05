On senior day for No. 8/6 Alabama Softball, the Crimson Tide took down No. 24/23 Missouri, 3-1, to close out its 2022 regular season schedule and clinch the series. All three of Alabama's runs came from an Ashley Prange shot to left field in the fourth inning with two runners on base. While it looked clear that the ball came in contact with Mizzou outfielder Casidy Chaumont before hitting the top of Rhoads Stadium's crimson wall, the home run call was confirmed upon review.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO