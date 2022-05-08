ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Pokemon Takes Ash to Major New Level With Latest Win

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Journeys has taken Ash Ketchum to a whole new level with his latest win in the newest episode of the series! Ash has been tearing his way up through the ranks of the World Coronation Series with each episode of the newest iteration of the anime so far, and most...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Burns Bright With Fire Nation Katara

Avatar The Last Airbender has become one of the most beloved animated series of all time, with the story of Aang and Korra resonating amongst fans over the course of the bending franchise. With both television series having come to a close years ago, the franchise is looking to make a comeback with new projects from Avatar Studios as well as Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation. Now, one cosplayer has taken us back to the days of the original series by recreating Katara's undercover nation while infiltrating the Fire Nation.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon: This Cute Life-Size Pikachu Statue Doubles as a Charger

Pokemon is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and when it comes to merchandise, it has no comparison. Fans around the globe have spent billions upon billions of dollars to feed The Pokemon Company. Of course, that means they have high expectations for its next products, and one fan is challenging the brand after creating a life-sized statue of Pikachu that puts its electric typing to good use.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Taps Into Android 17's Tough Side

Android 17 might have started out as a villain in Dragon Ball Z but he's become one of the strongest members of the Z-Fighters, winning the Tournament of Power and saving all the universes that Universe 7 was fighting against. With 17 playing a big role during the Moro Arc and becoming a powerhouse in his own right, one cosplayer has taken fans back to the days of Dragon Ball Z by recreating the first look for the android who was originally set on killing Son Goku.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Hits Major Sales Milestone

Pokemon Brilliant and Shining Diamond has reached a major sales milestone. Earlier today, Nintendo released its fiscal year end earnings report, which contained updated sales figures on its top titles over the past 12 months. Today's report contained updated figures about the various Pokemon games and revealed a notable statistic about Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl that came out last fall. According to the earnings report, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl had sold 14.65 million copies, which makes them the best-selling Pokemon remakes of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masters Tournament#Kyodai
ComicBook

Bleach Cosplay Sets Up Grimmjow for an Anime Comeback

One awesome Bleach cosplay is gearing up for the anime's big comeback with a fierce new take on Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez! As part of the celebration for the 20th Anniversary of its original run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Tite Kubo's Bleach manga franchise has made a huge return. Not only did the series get a brand new chapter set after the events of the manga's finale (which also seems to be teeing up for an entirely new arc), but the anime will finally be making its proper return with an adaptation of the much requested final arc from the series.
COMICS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Father of the Bride Reboot Trailer Released by HBO Max

30 years after the Steve Martin-starring remake, Father of the Bride is walking down the aisle again at HBO Max. The Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service is giving away the trailer for the modern redo starring Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan, stepping into roles played by Martin and Diane Keaton in 1991 and Spencer Tracy and Joan Bennett in the 1950 original. Directed by Gaz Alazraki (Nosotros Los Nobles), written by Matt Lopez (Promised Land), and produced by Brad Pitt's Plan B, HBO Max's Father of the Bride reboot also stars Adria Arjona (Morbius), Diego Boneta (Terminator: Dark Fate), Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live).
MOVIES
ComicBook

WWE Fans Are Thrilled to See Alexa Bliss Back With a New Look

Alexa Bliss finally returned to WWE TV on this week's Monday Night Raw, looking noticeably different compared to her last match at Elimination Chamber in February. While she still had Lily with her, any other sign of her previous persona was gone and she even had an updated version of her old entrance music back. She beat Sonya Deville (who just lost her position as a WWE official) in less than a minute, nailing a DDT and a Twisted Bliss.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pokemon
ComicBook

Report: Why Charlotte Flair Was Written Off WWE TV

Charlotte Flair dropped her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. Shortly after the bout, WWE announced Flair had suffered an injury in the arm Rousey had trapped inside of a steel chair in order to force her to surrender and it was reported shortly afterward that this was WWE's way of writing her off of television via a scripted injury. Dave Meltzer then noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Flair's absence was booked so that she could have time to get married. "The Queen" confirmed earlier this year that she and AEW star Andrade El Idolo have a wedding date set for "this summer" but stopped short of announcing the official date.
WWE
ComicBook

Naruto Cosplay Hilariously Taps Into Boruto's Wildest Face

One surprising Boruto: Naruto Next Generations cosplay has tapped into one of Boruto Uzumaki's worst looks yet! While the Boruto manga series is still making its way through its first real arc after Isshiki Otsutsuki's invasion of Konoha, the anime adaptation unfortunately needs to buy time until there is enough new material to pick up from. This has resulted in a brand new original arc that has pit Boruto up against some surprising new challenges that has taken an emotional toll on the young ninja as he's lost some dear friends over the course of the new arc's battles so far.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Trek Shows Argued Over Which Would Get to Bring Wesley Crusher Back

The second season finale of Star Trek: Picard brought back a beloved Star Trek: The Next Generation star, Wil Wheaton, as Wesley Crusher. A new behind-the-scenes look at the cameo reveals that the various current Star Trek shows competed to have Welsey appear in their episodes. In the video, released via the official Star Trek website and social media channels, Wheaton says he was happy to come back in a scene that canonizes the version of Wesley Crusher post-Next Generation that has long existed in his personal head-canon. Producers Akiva Goldsman and Alex Kurtzman reveal that when the idea to bring Welsey back in Picard came up, the other Star Trek shows argued, with at least one apparently already hatching plans for Welsey's return.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Actor Breaks Silence on Piccolo's New Power

Dragon Ball Super is just weeks from its big comeback, and if anyone is excited about the anime's movie, it is Toshio Furukawa. The voice actor has overseen Piccolo since the anime got started, and he's waited patiently for the Namekian to get the spotlight for decades. Now, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero promises to make that happen with a new transformation, and the actor is breaking their silence on the special power boost.
COMICS
The Game Haus

Pokemon Unite Espeon Revealed

In their recent twitter post, Pokemon Unite revealed their newest pokemon. Pokemon Unite Espeon is joining the game! The pokemon saw some data mines in the past, so a majority of the community already knew it was coming. But regardless, having official news confirming Espeon’s debut is great. It likely plays as a special attacker, with its starting form being Eevee. No official gameplay has been revealed, but data miners have already discovered plenty of content surrounding Espeon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Update Adds new Cards, Gem Bonuses, and More

A new update is now live in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, and it seems like a pretty substantial one. Fans of the game became privy to several of these updates thanks to a datamine last week, but now the new content has been made available. Following the update, players can expect to see new cards, new single-player modes, and more. Today's update has also seen some changes made to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel's Forbidden & Limited list, which specifies which cards have been outright banned from the game, and which ones have been limited.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Trainer 1 "Chlorophyll" Is Getting Another Retro Release

Tinker Hatfield is responsible for engineering some of the most culture-shifting sneaker silhouettes and colorways for. and Jordan Brand. For the former, the iconic designer has a laundry list of Sportswear makeups in his Swoosh portfolio, one being the Nike Air Trainer 1 “Chlorophyll” which is slated to get another retro release. This iteration serves as a follow-up to its retro bring back from 2020.
LIFESTYLE
GamesRadar+

Best games on Xbox Game Pass to play right now

If you've ever wanted to get a game on release but never got round to doing so, Xbox Game Pass comes in the clutch more than you think. With same-day releases and others games being added somewhere down the line, it's always a safe bet to have a subscription. And with an already colossal library, finding a game you've always wanted to play or finding a hidden gem couldn't be easier. We've listed our picks for the best games on Xbox Game Pass that are worth checking out; whether you love indie games, action RPGs, or story-heavy games, we've got a game for you.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Highly-Rated Nintendo Switch Game Delayed Days Before Release

An upcoming Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game has been delayed two days before its release on the Nintendo eShop. It's not often a game is delayed the same week it was supposed to release, but it happens. The latest example of this rare occurrence is Cloud Gardens, which is no longer releasing on any Nintendo Switch console this Thursday due to a "minor backend issue." While the issue sounds minor, oddly enough there's no word of a new release date.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy