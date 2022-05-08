Pokemon Takes Ash to Major New Level With Latest Win

30 years after the Steve Martin-starring remake, Father of the Bride is walking down the aisle again at HBO Max. The Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service is giving away the trailer for the modern redo starring Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan, stepping into roles played by Martin and Diane Keaton in 1991 and Spencer Tracy and Joan Bennett in the 1950 original. Directed by Gaz Alazraki (Nosotros Los Nobles), written by Matt Lopez (Promised Land), and produced by Brad Pitt's Plan B, HBO Max's Father of the Bride reboot also stars Adria Arjona (Morbius), Diego Boneta (Terminator: Dark Fate), Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live).
