ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC subway shooting suspect Frank James to face federal terror charge

By Aaron Katersky, ABC News
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15u25N_0fWTxRZT00
Suspect Arrested In Yesterday's Brooklyn Subway Shooting John Lamparski/Getty Images, FILE

NEW YORK — A federal grand jury in Brooklyn has returned a two-count indictment against alleged subway shooter Frank James

The indictment expands the charges James is facing for allegedly shooting 10 people on a Manhattan-bound N train on April 12. No one was killed.

James is now charged with carrying out a terror attack against a mass transit system and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

If convicted of the terror charge, he faces up to life in prison. The second charge also carries the possibility of a life sentence.

No date was set for his arraignment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 3

Related
Pitchfork

Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Manslaughter

Note: This article contains descriptions of violence. Nathaniel Glover, better known as Kidd Creole from Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison stemming from a first degree manslaughter conviction, TMZ reports. Last month, a New York Supreme Court jury found Glover guilty of stabbing an unhoused man to death in August 2017. TMZ reports that in addition to the 16-year sentence, Glover will face five years of post-release supervision.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

New surveillance footage shows female Good Samaritan, 36, trying to stop attacker from stealing another woman's cellphone before she is stabbed in the leg at Manhattan subway station

Newly-released surveillance footage shows the moment a Good Samaritan who was trying to stop a thief from stealing another woman's cellphone was stabbed in the leg. The video, released by the New York Police Department on Wednesday, shows a 36-year-old female walking down the platform at the 34th Street Herald Square station on Monday shortly after 6pm, when a man with a lime green and black jacket could be seen kneeling down in an apparent attempt to pick something up from the ground.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

18-year-old found murdered in Brooklyn, boyfriend arrested

NEW YORK -- An 18-year-old who was ready to celebrate her first Mother's Day this weekend was found dead inside a home in Brooklyn on Friday.CBS2's Dave Carlin spoke exclusively with the victim's heartbroken father.Damaris Maravilla was looking forward to Mother's Day, said family members. The 18-year-old became a mom just six months ago.She was found murdered Friday inside a home on West Sixth Street in Bensonhurst, right across from an apartment building where she grew up. "I still can't believe it. I don't believe it would happen to her. It's not fair," said Delfino Maravilla, Damaris' father. Shocked, he says, when...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank James
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Shooting#Violent Crime#Abc Audio
Rolling Stone

Long Island Woman Known as ‘La Diablita’ Convicted of Luring Young Men Into Deadly MS-13 Ambush

Click here to read the full article. Leniz Escobar — a Long Island woman who earned the nickname “La Diablita” after luring several young men into a deadly MS-13 ambush — was convicted on all charges against her on Monday, April 11. Escobar was charged with multiple counts of racketeering tied to predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, murder in aid of racketeering, and obstruction of justice (she pleaded not guilty to all charges). She is awaiting sentencing and faces up to life in prison.  The incident took place in 2017 when Escobar was 17. Prosecutors accused her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
21K+
Followers
64K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy