Oakland Athletics outfielder Luis Barrera is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against left-hander Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers. Barrera was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday and he started in the Athletics' 2-0 win over the Tigers, but he's in the dugout for the front end of Tuesday's twin bill. Ramon Laureano is rotating over to right field while Cristian Pache returns to the lineup to start in center field and hit eighth. Chad Pinder is in the third outfield spot for Oakland.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO