Marvel Adds Gargantos to 'Doctor Strange' Puzzle Quest for 'Multiverse of Madness'

As the nearly decade-long Shōnen anime series draws to a gradual end, Attack on Titan’s audience has witnessed some of the most breathtaking animated action sequences, monstrous designs, and intriguing character developments ever put to screen. At the moment, all eyes are on Eren Jaeger’s (Bryce Papenbrook) descent into villainy as the Rumbling nears fruition. While the end of Hajime Isayama’s acclaimed manga series has proven divisive, undoubtedly the series has consistently provided thrilling and mind-bending character-focused content, with ‘Return to Shiganshina’ (Season 3, Part 2) arguably remaining its best arc. It effectively closes the door on the first “half” of the series as the secrets and foreshadowing so intricately interwoven by Isayama are finally exposed. The arc satisfies the audience’s thirst for action, delivers significant character moments, and unravels the mystery behind the Titans. Indeed, ‘Return to Shiganshina’ is such a complete narrative that it can be viewed as an alternate ending to the series, especially for those less satisfied with the official ending.
Comments / 0