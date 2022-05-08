Marvel Adds Gargantos to 'Doctor Strange' Puzzle Quest for 'Multiverse of Madness'

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Wilds. During the first season of The Wilds, we learned that Nora (Helena Howard) had secretly been working on the ground as an operative for Gretchen (Rachel McGriffiths) to give detailed reports about how things with the other girls were going and ensure her experiment ended with success. Of course, this is after the death of Jeanette a.k.a. Lynn (Chi Nguyen) on the first day, the adult that was supposed to be keeping an eye on things. So, upon the introduction of the boys on their own island on The Wilds Season 2, we knew to look out for the same. The boy to “die” on the first day for the boys happens to be Gretchen’s son, Devon, and the other operative is hiding in plain sight… or is he? It’s almost too obvious that Seth (Alex Fitzalan) is the operative — the boys’ equivalent of Nora — from the beginning of the season. And, given Seth’s actions on the island, it drastically taints the data that Gretchen obtains for her experiment (whether she wants to believe it or not).

