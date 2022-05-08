ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Marvel Adds Gargantos to 'Doctor Strange' Puzzle Quest for 'Multiverse of Madness'

By Jack King
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've seen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — or indeed any of the promotional materials around the movie, from the first trailer and onwards — you'll know that one of the first big baddies the heroes face off against is... a giant slimy eyeball. With tentacles. And it's...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Collider

How ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Made the Stephen-Christine Dynamic Finally Work

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his story continues in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Though the sequel travels across the multiverse with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), it continues to build upon what was introduced in the first Doctor Strange from 2016. Both of Stephen’s rivals, Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Dr. West (Michael Stuhlbarg), are back, as well as his former lover, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer.
MOVIES
Collider

When Might We See the Young Avengers in the MCU?

Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The MCU has slowly started building up the Young Avengers with their television shows and movies. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, there was a time jump that aged Cassie Lang (Katie Fuhrmann/Kathryn Newton) into a teenager. Then with WandaVision, Wanda's twins were introduced - Billy (Julian Hillard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne). Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson) was introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Kid Loki (Jack Veal) made a brief appearance in Loki, and lastly, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) made her debut in Hawkeye.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Charlize Theron Introduces the World to [Spoiler] in Behind the Scenes Image From 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Charlize Theron has posted some new photos from the set of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that completely spoil her post-credit scene cameo. The images show Theron in her full Clea costume, highlighting the mystical makeup used to bring the Sorceress Supreme into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Puzzle Quest#Doctor Strange#Marvel Comics#Madness#Multiverse#Video Game#Mpq
Collider

'Avatar: The Way of Water' Trailer Reveals the Long-Awaited Sequel to James Cameron's Sci-Fi Epic

After more than a decade of waiting, Avatar: The Way of Water's trailer is finally here to take us back to the beautiful landscapes of the alien planet Pandora. James Cameron’s highly-anticipated sequel is the first of four new movies set in the fantastic eco-friendly universe, expected to expand the mythology the visionary filmmaker only scratched the surface of in the original 2009 release.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Collider

'SNL': Benedict Cumberbatch Can't Get Cecily Strong to the Fainting Couch in Time

Benedict Cumberbatch came back to Saturday Night Live with musical guest Arcade Fire and with him came an entire episode filled with great sketches. Just when you think one is just "okay", it ends up having a great ending or a joke that stays with you even after the show as moved on, and it was just an all-around fun episode of the comedy series.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Why ‘Attack on Titan’s’ "Return to Shiganshina" Remains Its Best Arc

As the nearly decade-long Shōnen anime series draws to a gradual end, Attack on Titan’s audience has witnessed some of the most breathtaking animated action sequences, monstrous designs, and intriguing character developments ever put to screen. At the moment, all eyes are on Eren Jaeger’s (Bryce Papenbrook) descent into villainy as the Rumbling nears fruition. While the end of Hajime Isayama’s acclaimed manga series has proven divisive, undoubtedly the series has consistently provided thrilling and mind-bending character-focused content, with ‘Return to Shiganshina’ (Season 3, Part 2) arguably remaining its best arc. It effectively closes the door on the first “half” of the series as the secrets and foreshadowing so intricately interwoven by Isayama are finally exposed. The arc satisfies the audience’s thirst for action, delivers significant character moments, and unravels the mystery behind the Titans. Indeed, ‘Return to Shiganshina’ is such a complete narrative that it can be viewed as an alternate ending to the series, especially for those less satisfied with the official ending.
COMICS
Collider

How 'Atlanta' & Brian Tyree Henry's Sense of Vulnerability Makes Paper Boi the Show's Best Character

The most recent episode of the final season of the hit series Atlanta, simply titled 'New Jazz,' is not just one of the show's best for its sense of humor but for how it centered on a perpetually remarkable Brian Tyree Henry as the enigmatic Alfred 'Paper Boi' Miles. It is part of a trajectory of episodes that have been sprinkled throughout the show’s run that uncover what troubles the rapper underneath all his bravado. Specifically, the episodes that have always stood out the most were ​​’Barbershop’ and ‘Woods’ which similarly centered on Paper Boi facing a challenge that can often turn dark. Uniting them all is the irreplaceable Henry’s sense of presence and vulnerability he conveys as an actor, an element of the show that would not be the same without him. It makes him one of the best parts of the series and one of the best actors working today for all he manages to do in even the simplest of moments.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Paranormal TV Shows to Watch That Will Creep You Out

Unlike straight-up horror, paranormal stories do something to a person's psyche that lingers long after the screen fades to black. The feeling is like no other, and before one knows it, there's something lurking behind the shower curtain or under the bed. So why do audiences keep coming back for more? It's hard to pinpoint, but what is certain is a new means of telling ghost stories seems to pop up every day, and they never lose audiences. On the contrary, with such rich variety to chill the blood, if anything, paranormal shows are more popular than ever.
TV SERIES
Collider

How the Continuity of Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man' Spilled Over Into an Animated Series

Though Sam Raimi marks his return to the superhero movie with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, this week also celebrates the 20th anniversary of his first Spider-Man film. To say the film was a groundbreaking achievement is an understatement. It helped prove that the world of superheroes could be fertile ground for the film industry, and it strongly influenced elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film's influence even spread to other takes on the webslinger, including The Spectacular Spider-Man animated series and a storyline in Marvel Comics canon titled "The Other." But it was MTV that struck first with Spider-Man: The New Animated Series.
MOVIES
Collider

Who Are DC's 'Wonder Twins'?

Get ready to hear a lot of “Wonder Twins powers, activate!” now that DC has finally greenlit a feature film on two of the corniest superheroes in its canon. With the recent news that Riverdale’s KJ Apa and Young Sheldon’s Isabel May have been cast as the titular duo, a Wonder Twins film is all set to make its way to HBO Max. But who exactly are the Wonder Twins?
COMICS
Collider

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Danny Elfman's Score Set for Vinyl Release at Mondo

If you were one of the countless MCU fans who flocked to theaters over the weekend to dive headfirst into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, you may have also had your mind blown by the film’s score. At every twist, turn, and character revelation, the film’s music, which was composed by the legendary Danny Elfman, kept audiences just as enthralled as the storyline and characters themselves. And now, via Mondo, you can impress your friends by owning the soundtrack’s vinyl pressing. With pre-orders set to begin on Wednesday, May 11, you’ll be spinning into the multiverse in no time at all.
MOVIES
Collider

How ‘The Wilds’ Season 2 Sets Up a Tale of Two Different Operatives

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Wilds. During the first season of The Wilds, we learned that Nora (Helena Howard) had secretly been working on the ground as an operative for Gretchen (Rachel McGriffiths) to give detailed reports about how things with the other girls were going and ensure her experiment ended with success. Of course, this is after the death of Jeanette a.k.a. Lynn (Chi Nguyen) on the first day, the adult that was supposed to be keeping an eye on things. So, upon the introduction of the boys on their own island on The Wilds Season 2, we knew to look out for the same. The boy to “die” on the first day for the boys happens to be Gretchen’s son, Devon, and the other operative is hiding in plain sight… or is he? It’s almost too obvious that Seth (Alex Fitzalan) is the operative — the boys’ equivalent of Nora — from the beginning of the season. And, given Seth’s actions on the island, it drastically taints the data that Gretchen obtains for her experiment (whether she wants to believe it or not).
TV SERIES
Collider

Donna Strange's Death Was Almost in the First 'Doctor Strange'

Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.For many MCU fans, this weekend is an important one as it marks the long-awaited release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Directed by Evil Dead and original Spider-Man trilogy filmmaker Sam Raimi, the latest entry in this nearly fifteen-year-old franchise not only serves as a sequel to the Doctor Strange film from 2016 but also to the WandaVision miniseries from 2021 as it sees Elizabeth Olsen reprise her role as spell-binding sorceress Wanda Maximoff / the Scarlet Witch.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy