The Minnesota Vikings Have a Kicking Competition... Who Ya Got? | The Ron Johnson Show

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Vikings signed rookie kicker Gabe...

Yardbarker

Packers Could Sign Newly Released Pro Bowl Cornerback

One of the areas in which the Green Bay Packers are strong in terms of starting talent is cornerback. Jaire Alexander is a borderline All-Pro, Rasul Douglas almost made the Pro Bowl in just 12 games played, and Eric Stokes was one of the best rookie defensive backs last season. However, after those three, the talent level dips tremendously. Additionally, the Packers did not address the position in the 2022 NFL Draft. For this reason, the Packers could look into signing James Bradberry, who was just released by the New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Bears Rookie Being Mentored by Current Packers Starter

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are two of the oldest rivalries in sports. However, there are some bonds that are formed beyond the NFL gridiron. One of those is between players who go to the same college or university. For this reason, Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker has been mentored by Packers safety Adrian Amos for almost a year. The two both played college football at Penn State.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Giants and Packers Sends Pro Bowl Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings brass doesn’t seem to think Cousins is “a winner”…but is Kirk turning over a new leaf already?

So it’s the offseason in the NFL, and the period between the end of the NFL Draft and the beginning of Training Camp might be the single most dead news time of the entire calendar year when it comes to football. So, we the media, hit the streets looking for interesting subject lines and stories to write. Sometimes we read between the lines a little and sometimes we don’t…I’d argue that this story that popped up is the latter, and apparently I’m not alone in the thought.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
Yardbarker

Green Bay Projected to Sign All-Pro Free Agent Wide Receiver

Even after the 2022 NFL Draft the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. After the three they took in the draft, the future looks bright at that position. However one more savvy veteran could help Green Bay win the Super Bowl in 2022.
GREEN BAY, WI
#American Football
VikingsTerritory

Things Get Spicy for Vikings Early in 2022 Schedule

For some reason, the NFL is releasing the 2022 regular schedule like a dripping faucet. Of yesteryear, the schedule would just be released, and that was that. Now, though, each television network drizzles tidbits, evidently enhancing the suspense. Well, the Minnesota Vikings learned the second piece of their schedule fate...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Fans Receive Dubious ‘Honor’ for 2022 NFL Draft

Remember the whirlwind of controversy on nights one and two of the 2022 NFL Draft on behalf of Minnesota Vikings fans?. According to PickWise.com, a website offering free sportsbetting analysis, the Vikings fanbase was the “most negative” on social media about the team’s draft performance. PickWise collected tweets about all team’s draft picks and trades, analyzed the data, and decided Minnesota’s fans were the unhappiest.
VikingsTerritory

The Current National Opinion of the Vikings Is Underwhelming

If you think the Minnesota Vikings are Super Bowl contenders as of May, shield your eyes. The world does not agree with you. Foremost, the Vikings are theorized as beholders of 8 to 9 wins for the 2022 season, according to oddsmakers. The franchise was in the same boat last year at this time, tapped by sportsbooks to win 9 or 9.5 games. This year, under new leadership, the forecast is diminished by a half-game or so.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
ESPN

Tom Brady to join Fox Sports as lead NFL analyst when playing career ends

Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst when his playing career ends. Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced the news Tuesday during a corporate investor call. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will call games alongside lead play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and will work as an "ambassador" for Fox with a focus on "client and promotional initiatives."
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Rutgers football running back Isiah Pacheco gets coveted numbers with the Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco’s jersey number has been revealed, and the Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back (and former Rutgers football star) certainly has quite the legacy to live up to with the new digits on his back. Pacheco will wear the No. 10 jersey for the Chiefs, the same number last worn by wide receiver Tyreek Hill. A fifth round pick of the Chiefs in the 2016 NFL draft, Hill turned out to be rather alright as an NFL player. All he did was make six Pro Bowls and be named three times an All-Pro. No pressure for Pacheco. None at all. Last season, Hill...
KANSAS CITY, MO
purplePTSD.com

Why the Vikings Will Hit the Over on 8.5 Wins

The early odds for NFL win totals are out, and it seems that Vegas is not to enthralled with what the Minnesota Vikings did this offseason. In fact, they are about as lukewarm on the Vikings as it gets. In the second year of the 17-game schedule, early oddsmakers have set Minnesota’s over/under win total right down the middle at 8.5. Despite a lack of faith from the house, here are three reasons why Minnesota will hit the over in 2022.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Eagles to host Vikings in 2022 home opener

The Eagles have started this week with a bang, announcing that their 2022 home opener is going to be against the Minnesota Vikings. The game will take place on September 19th, week 2 of the upcoming NFL season. The Eagles last faced the Vikings back in 2019, when Minnesota defeated...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

