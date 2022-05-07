Yates wins Giro 2nd stage, Van der Poel stays in pink

Olympic gold medallist Laura Collett admitted she was in a “dreamworld” after winning her first Badminton Horse Trials title in record-breaking fashion.Not only did Collett land the £100,000 top prize aboard her Tokyo Games ride London 52, her final score of 21.4 penalties was the lowest in Badminton’s 73-year history.The 32-year-old Gloucestershire rider finished 4.6 penalties ahead of Britain’s reigning world champion Ros Canter, riding Lordships Graffalo, after a nerveless showjumping performance.And with Collett’s Tokyo gold medal-winning colleague Oliver Townend taking third on Swallow Springs it meant a first-all British Badminton podium since 2002.“This morning, it really hit me after...
Comments / 0