I'd like to believe that the photo industry has advanced quite far, despite still being behind phones somehow. I think that we're now at a point where cameras can do even more. For example, a bunch of cameras try to do high megapixel modes and lots more. And years ago, they did panoramic modes as JPEGs. But I genuinely feel like it's time they took that further. My idea: a panoramic RAW file that stitches together using similar tech as the high megapixel and multiple exposure modes.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 28 DAYS AGO