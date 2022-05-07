ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5/7: CBS Saturday Morning

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCivilian rescue effort underway as...

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire fans react as bosses deliver disappointing news ahead of finale

Bad news, One Chicago fans - the franchise is set to take another break from screens. NBC will not air new episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD or Chicago Med in its usual Wednesday evening slot for the next three weeks. Instead, it's expected that viewers will be treated to reruns once again in a scheduling shake-up.
Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
Deadline

Wendy Rieger Dies: Longtime NBC4 Washington News Anchor Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Wendy Rieger, longtime anchor and reporter for NBC 4 Washington, died Saturday morning after a battle with brain cancer, the news station reported. She was 65. Last July, Rieger announced that she underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor, and was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with Glioblastoma. Several months later, she had open-heart surgery to fix two heart conditions. She announced her retirement in December. Following news of her retirement, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared Dec. 17, 2021, Wendy Rieger Day in the District. I’m heartbroken over the passing of one of DC’s most...
'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Could Callen’s Chris O’Donnell Be Leaving the Series Behind?

Chris O’Donnell of NCIS: Los Angeles has established himself as a top actor on a popular TV show. G. Callen is key to the storylines. There’s always something going on and Callen has to keep up with his partner Sam, played by LL Cool J. O’Donnell also has played in some memorable movies throughout his fine career. With all this going on, is it getting time for him to pack it up and leave the show?
Primetimer

New CNN boss Chris Licht will experiment with Chris Cuomo's former 9 p.m. timeslot this summer before setting on a permanent host in the fall

“Let’s try some things at 9 o’clock. Let’s have some fun with it. Let’s just try some things. But my intention is to have a show ready to launch in the fall at 9 o’clock,” the new CNN chairman, who assumed his job on Monday, said today at a small town-hall meeting among CNN employees, according to The New York Times. Licht, who helped launch MSNBC's Morning Joe and was executive producer of CBS This Morning, was also asked about CNN's morning programming. Licht said that he thought CNN’s morning show could be a “disruptive force” and added that he planned to work with the CNN executive producer Eric Hall to figure out the future of its early lineup, according to The Times. “Once I find out where the bathrooms are, one of the things I’m really looking forward to is sitting down with him and his team and figuring out what can this show be?” Mr. Licht said.
TVLine

Magnum P.I. Finale: What Did 'Miggy' Share, as Series Awaits Renewal?

Click here to read the full article. The following contains spoilers from the May 6 finale of CBS‘ Magnum P.I. As CBS’ Magnum P.I. closed out its fourth season — and with a renewal yet to be formally announced— could that very final moment between Thomas and Juliet have been… “a kiss before goodbye-ing”? Friday’s finale opened with Higgins once again considering her feelings for Thomas, and the advice she had gotten Dr. Ogawa, before marching over to Magnum’s in the morning to say her peace…. that is, until she saw Thomas’ ex-girlfriend, Lia, emerge from the bedroom. Waylaid by the unexpected...
CBS News

CBS News

