Estes Park, CO

New Stanley Film Center in Colorado Receives Killer Gift

By Toni Gee
 3 days ago
A new major film and music entertainment complex in Estes Park, Colorado received the perfect donation to kickstart the center. According to a press release, an anonymous donor recently donated the axe used by Jack Nicholson in the filming of the cult-classic horror film The Shining to the Stanley Film...

Grand Junction, CO
