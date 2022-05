ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — All Monroe County veterans who want one are eligible for a round of golf and cart rental at any of the three county-run golf courses this season. The vouchers are at the Monroe County Veterans Service Agency located at 125 Westfall Rd., Rochester, or the Veterans Outreach Center located at 447 South Ave., Rochester for veterans to pick up Monday through Friday.

