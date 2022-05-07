NYC subway shooting suspect Frank James to face federal terror charge
NEW YORK — A federal grand jury in Brooklyn has returned a two-count indictment against alleged subway shooter Frank James
The indictment expands the charges James is facing for allegedly shooting 10 people on a Manhattan-bound N train on April 12. No one was killed.
James is now charged with carrying out a terror attack against a mass transit system and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.
If convicted of the terror charge, he faces up to life in prison. The second charge also carries the possibility of a life sentence.
No date was set for his arraignment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Comments / 0