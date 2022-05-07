ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trooper stops wrong-way driver by crashing into vehicle, video shows

By Dolan Reynolds, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. ( WGHP ) – New video released by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol shows a trooper driving his patrol vehicle into the path of a pursuit suspect who was traveling the wrong way onto the highway last month.

Just after midnight on Friday, April 8, the State Highway Patrol responded to a call for help from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, who were pursuing a vehicle traveling into Wake County.

Trooper Cody Thao sped down Interstate 40 toward the area of the pursuit and exited the highway, only to see the suspect’s vehicle coming the wrong way up the exit ramp. Thao drove his patrol car into the path of the oncoming driver, preventing him from going the wrong way down the interstate.

Thao was evaluated by EMS on the scene. He was not injured.

The State Highway Patrol released footage from Trooper Thao’s in-car camera earlier this week. Colonel Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., the commander of the department, also commended Trooper Thao.

“I could not be prouder of Trp. Thao and his quick decision to stop the wrong-way driver. His actions most undoubtedly saved lives,” said Colonel Johnson, Jr., in a news release issued this week. “His willingness to put himself in harm’s way is representative of the lifesaving work our members do each day. Placing others before ourselves is not just a saying amongst the law enforcement profession. It’s a reality of what we do for the betterment of the communities we serve.”

The suspect was identified as Joshua Ray Bibey, 26, of Raleigh. He was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Bibey has been charged with driving while impaired.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

