ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University, FL

Florida A&M University Receives $1.2M Endowment

By Brandee Sanders
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pXWCO_0fWT7E9x00

F lorida A&M University is furthering its efforts to make higher education equitable and accessible, and thanks to a generous gift the HBCU will be able to have a wider impact. The institution has received a $1.2 million endowment from philanthropists Frank and Laura Baker .

The donation will go towards the creation of an initiative called the Frank and Laura Baker Graduation Fund. It’s designed to alleviate financial burdens for underserved scholars so they can attain their degrees within four years. Research conducted by the United Negro College Fund revealed students who attend historically Black colleges and universities have higher levels of unmet financial needs and graduate with significantly higher amounts of debt than those who attend other schools. Many students have had to drop out of school due to issues concerning affordability.

Aware of the disparities, the Bakers launched the fund to help cover outstanding account balances for students in need. Frank—who co-founded the private equity firm Siris—says financial burdens shouldn’t be a detriment to educational attainment.

“In 2020, we opened a Siris office in Florida, and as part of that, we believed it was important to invest in our new community,” he shared in a statement . “Through our conversations with FAMU, we learned there are extremely capable students who aren’t able to graduate in four years solely due to limited financial resources. We also discovered that the four-year graduation rate is a key metric in determining the amount of funding FAMU receives from the State of Florida. This made our ‘investment’ decision pretty easy—FAMU students in the workforce sooner and potentially unlocking more state funding.”

Dr. Larry Robinson , who serves as FAMU’s President, added the gift “will encourage our students to finish in a timely manner and allow them to move forward less burdened by debt to the University.” The fund will be overseen by the Office of Student Success and Strategic Initiatives and the FAMU Office of University Advancement.

This isn’t the first time the Bakers have provided an HBCU with a donation. In 2020, they created a $1 million fund for Spelman College graduates.

SEE ALSO:

Black Entrepreneur Frank Baker And His Wife Launch $1M Scholarship Fund For Spelman College Graduates

Florida A&M University Names Amphitheater After Entertainment Mogul Will Packer

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ludacris Receives Bachelor’s Degree in Music Management From Georgia State University

Click here to read the full article. Ludacris was given an honorary degree on Wednesday by Georgia State University during commencement exercises at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, GA on May 4. The Bachelor of Science in Music Management was bestowed upon the noted rapper, actor and entrepreneur, whose real name is Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, though the Grammy winner could easily teach an entire curriculum on the music business, considering his track record and still flourishing career. Ludacris attended Georgia State in the 1990s before signing a record deal that would launch his career in hip-hop. “My time on campus sharpened my...
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

13-year-old boy to graduate from University of Minnesota with degree in physics

A 13-year-old boy will soon graduate from university with a bachelor’s degree in physics.Elliott Tanner, from Minnesota, is in his fourth year of school at the University of Minnesota, where he is pursuing a major in physics and a minor in math, according to Fox9.Despite being one of the youngest students at the school, Elliott, who has maintained a 3.78 grade point average, also tutors fellow classmates and participates in undergraduate research, the Associated Press reported.When the 13 year old graduates in May, he told the AP that he plans to pursue a career as a high-energy theoretical physicist and...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
University, FL
State
Florida State
University, FL
Education
Denton Record-Chronicle

“The most hated conservative college student in the state”: How a UNT student embroiled her campus in a culture war

The University of North Texas has more than 42,000 students, but few are as infamous as senior Kelly Neidert. Since she arrived at the Denton campus in 2019, the 22-year-old marketing major has revived its Young Conservatives of Texas chapter — which had been dormant for years — and developed a reputation among students and administrators as the campus’ biggest provocateur.
DENTON, TX
KXAN

At these US colleges everyone works and there’s no tuition

Work colleges, which require students to work in return for paying either no or relatively low tuition, are one way to address this problem. There are currently nine universities in the U.S. that meet the federal requirements needed to be designated as work colleges.
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Robinson
Person
Will Packer
Black Enterprise

Howard University Alumni, Students Increase Calls For A Black Female President

Howard University’s commencement convocation on Saturday could be the last for President Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, and many want his replacement to be a Black woman. The commencement ceremony will mark the end of a contentious academic year for Howard students, faculty, and Frederick, as his leadership has been criticized. The academic year saw a well-publicized protest of the school’s outdated and unsafe student housing, a strike by the university’s hospital nurses and an agreement between Howard administrators and the union that represents faculty members after a three-year fight that nearly resulted in a strike.
COLLEGES
NewsOne

The KBJ Effect On HBCU Law School Students

While Ketanji Brown Jackson got her legal training at Harvard, her elevation to the Supreme Court opens the door for Black talent everywhere to get the recognition they deserve, especially in HBCU law schools.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida A M University#Florida State University#Spelman College#F Lorida A M University#Hbcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy