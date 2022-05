SIOUX CITY -- A local businessman plans to construct two multi-family developments in Sioux City, one on the city's east side and the other on its north side. According to city documents, Dan Hiserote, of Aftershock Ventures, LLC, plans to submit an application to the Iowa Workforce Housing Tax Credit Program for funding to assist with the construction of developments at 3800 Glen Ellen Road and 4205 Denise Court.

