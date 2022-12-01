ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DRF Bets Promo Code: Claim your sign up bonus | December 2022

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

New customers can use the promo code STAKES to claim their great customer offer in December 2022. Find out how to claim a first deposit match of $200.

More on the DRF Promo Code
What is the DRF Bets promo code?
DRF Bets Promo Code STAKES DRF Bets Promo $200 First Deposit Bonus DRF bets Promo T&Cs New customers only. AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MS, MI, MN, MT, NE, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SD, TN, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI and WY Only. Must be 18+ (21+ in AL, AZ, IA, IN, KS, NH, ND, WA). Full T&C apply
What do you get with the DRF Bets promo code?

DRF Bets offers a 100% first deposit bonus worth $200. New users who register and deposit exactly $200 receive an extra $200 in bonus cash.

To claim the bonus, you’ll need to deposit the $200 within 7 days of registering. Then you’ll have 7 days to wager your bonus funds. DRF Bets will revoke any of the bonus you haven’t used by that time.

Please note: New customers must deposit $250 in order to receive the $250 first deposit bonus.

How to use your DRF Bets promo code
  1. Click above to claim your DRF Bets welcome bonus.
  2. Hit Join Now.
  3. Provide account and address details.
  4. When asked for a promo code, enter STAKES
  5. Complete registration.
  6. Make your first deposit of $200.
  7. DRF Bets will match the amount in free bets .
DRF Bets promotions for existing customers

Check back here for the latest DRF Bets promotions for existing account holders.

DRF Bets Review

DRF Bets are a strong choice for placing your horse racing bets. The DRF brand has a long history of horse racing, meaning they know their way around the online racetrack.

DRF Bets App
App Store Rating (/5) Play Store Rating (/5) App Size Price 4.6 (2.6k ratings)4.4 (194 ratings)41.2MBFree


DRF Bets has apps for both iOS and Android enabled devices. To grab the iOS version simply go to the app store you prefer to use, search for DRF Bets, and download the app.

Both of the DRF Bets apps have received high ratings from users, as shown in the table. There is also live streaming of races directly from the apps, which makes using the apps seem just as easy as using the desktop or laptop version of the site.

The web version includes all of the same betting aspects and functionality as the app. You can log in and bet on the web browser on your desktop computer or laptop, just as you would with the DRF Bets app.

DRF Bets Live Streaming

Not only can you wager on races through DRF, but the online platform allows you to watch a lot of those races. It provides live audio and video streaming from many of the available tracks, free of charge.

There’s another level of streaming access, too. You can receive additional streaming video limits by wagering more and enhancing your level.

Even if you can’t watch your designated horse race, you’ll be able to see the results as soon as a race is completed. There is a race results link that appears in the race info box once it is over.

Live streaming is helpful since a lot of popular races occur all over the place, and TV coverage isn’t always the best.

DRF Bets FAQs
What states are DRF Bets legal in?

DRF Bets is legal in the following states: AL, AK, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MS, MI, MN, MT, NE, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SD, TN, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI and WY Only.

How old do you need to be to play with DRF?

In most states, horse bettors must be at least 18 or older to create a DRF Bets account. You must be 21+ to play in Alabama, Arizona, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, New Hampshire, North Dakota, and Washington.

Does DRF Bets have an app?

Yes. DRF Bets has a dedicated horse racing app for iOS and Android-powered devices. The app is free to download.

What deposit methods does DRF Bets support?

Banking with DRF Bets is easy, as the online racebook allows you to move money in several ways. Deposit methods include the following:

  • Bank transfer (ACH)
  • Credit or debit card
  • PayPal
  • PayNearMe
  • Green Dot MoneyPak
  • Wire transfer
  • Check or money order
  • Cash

