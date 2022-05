OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — This weekend’s storm left behind a mess at Jersey Shore beaches. Chopper 3 was over the erosion Monday morning in Ocean City. This is on the northern end of the island. It’s one of the areas targeted for a major beach replenishment project set to begin next year. People in Ocean City say they’ve never seen the water this close to the boardwalk, and it won’t be high tide until after 3 pm. We’re taking a look at beach erosion from last weekend’s storms today @CBSPhilly. pic.twitter.com/Esj5Dp8Ivt — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) May 9, 2022 Ocean City native Ernestine Bell said...

