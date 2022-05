By Sean Jones: David Benavidez says he wants Canelo Alvarez to defeat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, but he believes he’ll lose again, unfortunately. After the way Canelo’s dreadful misplaced game plan against Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs), it was a decision that he came up with rather than his trainer Eddy Reynoso. Canelo thought he knew better than Reynoso, and boy did he pay the price for his shiftless neglect.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO