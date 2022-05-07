ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Ready-to-Eat Meal Service Shuts Down

By Ellen
 3 days ago
Good Eats Kitchen has announced that they have closed its doors to the Lafayette and Baton Rouge locations this week. The ready-to-eat meal service served its last customers on Friday, May 6, 2022. The owner Boyer Derise said that while they are closing the Good Eats Kitchen it is...

