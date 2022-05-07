MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Saturday (5/7) PREMIUM

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Saturday (5/7)

By Joel Bartilotta
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe filled in on Wednesday and Thursday, and those articles went well. Rowdy Tellez was in both of them, and he treated us with the...

Marcus Stroman (no designation) placed on IL

The absence of a designation almost certainly means that Stroman is on the COVID-19 IL. Without any word on whether Stroman tested positive, there's no way to tell how long he'll be on the list, but at the very least, he won't make his start on Sunday and is risky for next week. Justin Steele will start in his place against the Dodgers.
MLB
Salvador Perez collects two hits in Game 2 Sunday

Salvador Perez went a combined 4-for-9 across both games of Sunday's double header. Perez DH'd Game 2 after catching Greinke in Game 1. Perez has been an offensive disappointment, even at a shallow position like catcher, compiling 5 home runs but only 10 RBIs in 99 at-bats and carrying a below average .625 OPS. Kansas City finishes the series in Baltimore with an afternoon game on Monday, so check back closer to the 12:05 eastern first pitch to see if Perez gets the day off after Sunday's double header.
BALTIMORE, MD
Carlos Correa (finger) officially placed on 10-day IL

Correa's injury was initially thought to be a fracture, but subsequent tests revealed a far more minimal injury. Still, Correa has had difficulty gripping a bat, so the Twins are going to be careful and give him some rest. He shouldn't be out for too long unless the recent reports understated the injury, but Royce Lewis should see time at shortstop until Correa comes off the IL and is worth starting in all formats.
MLB
Chris Taylor leaves Monday's game early due to leg pain

Taylor fouled a ball off of his leg in the sixth inning and looked in pain but remained in as he did some running to test it out, however after some testing he was pulled off of the field defensively. Stepping into 2B was Max Muncy which shifted Gavin Lux out to left field to take Taylor's place for the time being.
MLB
Mike Brosseau drives in run in loss to Braves

Brosseau has now gotten hits in five of his last seven games for the Brewers, raising his batting average from .208 to .276 in that span. The 28-year-old also has two runs scored, one home run, and five runs batted in as he makes a case for more playing time in Milwaukee. Keep him off of fantasy rosters for the time being.
ATLANTA, GA
11 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

A month’s worth of data, while still a fairly small sample size, is usually something fantasy GMs are able to slightly confide in when deciphering how well players can perform throughout the rest of the year. One trend that’s jumped off the page in 2022 is how poorly hitters across the league have fared this season. The deadened balls appear to have taken their toll on hitters at large. However, this presents an opportunity. As long as you can differentiate those who have been unlucky from those whose games have genuinely regressed, then you can capitalize on some stellar buy-low opportunities. With offense down across the board, this inflates the value of the hot starters even more, meaning that you can trade away those players at a premium.
MLB
Yusei Kikuchi strong in no-decision on Tuesday against Yankees

Yusei Kikuchi allowed two runs on two hits and three walks over 5 1/3 innings on Tuesday against the Yankees. He struck out seven and did not factor into the decision. Kikuchi had a no-hitter going through five innings, but allowed two hits to lead off the sixth inning, and Yimi Garcia allowed both runners to score. This was the second straight start in which Kikuchi shut down the Yankees, and he looks to be getting into a groove. His 13 whiffs and 33% CSW rate on Tuesday were both strong, and he never came close to getting into trouble until his final inning. Kikuchi still isn't a must-start option, but given his recent success, fantasy managers should make sure he's in their lineups for his next outing against the Mariners.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
20 Things to Watch in Week 5 (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

Welcome fantasy friends and foes to Week 5 in Fantasy Baseball. The season’s first month is over, and the MLB season has been unpredictable. Fantasy managers are looking for answers, and while I don’t have all of the answers, I do have 20 things that Fantasy managers need to look for in Week 5.
MLB
Two-Start Pitchers: Week 5 (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

Week 5 is almost here! We are starting to see numbers stabilize across the league, and offenses are scoring fewer runs than ever. But as pitchers get more and more stretched out, it’s time to hone in on who can help us from a two-start perspective. We’re going to...
MLB
Kyle Hendricks twirls gem on Monday night

Kyle Hendricks pitched 8 2/3 innings, allowing only two hits and one walk while striking out seven to earn the win in Chicago's 6-0 win over San Diego on Monday night. The 31-year-old looked like his vintage self as he mowed down the Padres batting order throwing 116 pitches before manager David Ross pulled him. Hendricks moves to a 2-3 record with a 4.38 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with this gem. Unfortunately, fantasy managers are in the position of wondering which version of the right-hander might appear on any night. He might be more of a streaming option at this point.
CHICAGO, IL
Alek Thomas receives promotion to the majors

The Arizona Diamondbacks have promoted the team's second-ranked prospect, OF Alek Thomas, to the big-league club. (Jeff Passan on Twitter) Thomas has been tearing up Triple-A pitching, carrying a .277/.362/.495 slash line through 116 plate appearances. The 22-year-old may have the same growing pains as other rookies this season, but he is a must-have in dynasty leagues and will have plenty of opportunities on a bad team.
PHOENIX, AZ
Mike Davis signs with Baltimore

Davis's addition immediately triggers dynasty and best ball stakeholders for J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. With both Dobbins and Edwards recovering from ACL tears, Davis will likely be utilized as an early season insurance option. Davis has experience and had 138 carries for 762 total yards from scrimmage, 44 receptions and four total touchdowns in 2021. Dobbins could see a target-or-two less per week but stay bullish on him. Expect the depth chart to flow as such: Dobbins, Edwards, Davis.
BALTIMORE, MD
Buy High/Sell Low: Manny Machado, Ronald Acuna Jr., Corey Seager (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

We have made it through another week of the season, and that means we have another set of players to Buy High or Sell Low based on their weekly performances. Based on their recent performances and a full-season outlook, I will choose some options. It is still challenging to get a great feel on a player as many underlying metrics have not had enough time to develop fully, but we are getting closer as we have nearly played a little over a month of baseball. With all of that said, let’s look at a handful of players that you should buy high or sell low.
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Pitching Streamers: Week 5 (2022)

You got four wins from your starting pitchers if you followed our advice last week. That’s great news because wins can be so hard to get. Let’s take a look at the Week 4 results. Elieser Hernandez‘s outing hurt on Wednesday, but we should still believe in him because he has that xERA of 3.81. That’s almost three runs lower than his bedeviled 6.66 ERA.
MLB
Michael Wacha (side soreness) scratched from Sunday's start

Michael Wacha was scratched from his scheduled start on Sunday against the White Sox because of side soreness. Tanner Houck will start in his place. (Chad Jennings on Twitter) Wacha felt soreness in his side during a recent bullpen, and although his MRI was clean, the Red Sox want to give him some time. The plan for now is for him to start next weekend in Texas. Wacha is off to a brilliant start thus far, with a 1.38 ERA and 0.92 WHIP, so hopefully, the Red Sox' cautious approach will do the trick.
MLB
Zack Wheeler, Zach Eflin land on Covid IL

Phillies manager Joe Girardi announced that SP Zack Wheeler and SP Zach Eflin have been placed on the Covid-related IL. (Alex Coffey on Twitter) Wheeler has gotten off to a slower start this season than fantasy managers were hoping for. He carries an ERA of 4.10 and a WHIP of 1.253. More concerning, his K/9 rate has slipped from 10.4 last year to 8.5 this year. The reassuring piece is his FIP is an entire run lower than his ERA at 3.04, suggesting there is positive regression on the horizon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tom Brady Dynasty Fantasy Football Outlook: Buy or Sell? (2022)

Following the departure of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to ESPN, it was reported Tuesday that Tom Brady will join FOX Sports as its lead analyst immediately following his playing career. The big question for dynasty fantasy football managers is when will Brady’s playing career come to an end. Brady has continued to avoid Father Time, but he has to stop playing at some point. Right? Does Brady’s deal with FOX Sports indicate the end is closing in?
NFL
Fantasy Baseball Trade Value Chart: Week 5 (2022)

June 1st is always the day I recommend to fantasy managers to start checking their standings. By that point, we’re roughly a third of the way through the season, and there is enough data that a team’s strengths and weaknesses should be fairly apparent. But I’ve yet to...
MLB

