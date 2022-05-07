MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Saturday (5/7) PREMIUM

A month’s worth of data, while still a fairly small sample size, is usually something fantasy GMs are able to slightly confide in when deciphering how well players can perform throughout the rest of the year. One trend that’s jumped off the page in 2022 is how poorly hitters across the league have fared this season. The deadened balls appear to have taken their toll on hitters at large. However, this presents an opportunity. As long as you can differentiate those who have been unlucky from those whose games have genuinely regressed, then you can capitalize on some stellar buy-low opportunities. With offense down across the board, this inflates the value of the hot starters even more, meaning that you can trade away those players at a premium.

MLB ・ 15 HOURS AGO