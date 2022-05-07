ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Tommy Nappier News

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Reilly and Alex Nylander scored 31 seconds...

Rangers' Chris Kreider Calls Out Penguins Fans

Pittsburgh Penguins fans were loving the team's dominant scoring performance in the first period of Game 3. So much so, that they began letting New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin about it. Fans started chanting "Igor" while the Pens went up 4-1 in the first period. And, of course, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Senators fire Pierre McGuire after less than a year

The Senators hired McGuire for the position in July of 2021. He was previously employed as a scout for the Senators and became an assistant coach in 1995. He was fired from that job in 1996. McGuire's latest position with Ottawa always seemed like an odd fit from outside the...
NHL

