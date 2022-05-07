Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Reveals Their Baby Girl’s Name After Son’s Death

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo. Shutterstock

Welcome to the world! Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez , have announced their newborn daughter’s name nearly two weeks after her birth.

“Bella Esmeralda 💚 ,” Rodríguez, 28, captioned a Saturday, May 7, Instagram post of the infant, alongside three snaps of Bella sleeping soundly in her bassinet. The I Am Georgina star also added their little girl’s April 18, 2022, birth date to the message.

The professional athlete, 36, and the model announced last month that Rodríguez had given birth to their twins before noting that one of them died during labor.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter Bella Esmeralda. Courtesy of Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” they wrote in a joint social media statement on April 18. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

The note concluded: “We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

The couple, who revealed in December 2021 that they were expecting a set of boy-girl twins , brought their daughter home several days after her birth .

“Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us,” the Portugal native wrote via Instagram on April 21. “We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”

Several days later, the Manchester United athlete shared the first photo of Bella . “Forever love,” he captioned a shirtless photo holding the little girl on April 30.

The twosome — who have been dating since 2016 — also share daughter Alana, 4. Ronaldo is also the father to son Cristiano Jr., 11, and twins Eva and Mateo, both 4.

“Fatherhood has taught me things of love that I never knew existed,” he told Hola! magazine in November 2017. “It has given me a new perspective on what really matters in life. Seeing my family grow is, honestly, the greatest privilege I have had. I enjoy every second.”