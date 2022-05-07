Lakers discussed Kyrie Irving trade last season

Several outlets, including SNY, reported that the Nets had been open to talking to teams about potential Kyrie Irving trades during that time. Obviously, nothing came to fruition. But some members of the Lakers organization discussed the possibility of trading for Irving during that stretch of the season, sources say.

Source: SportsNet New York

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kyrie Irving on his vaccine-mandate problems: ‘Life of a martyr, bro’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/07/kyr… – 10:02 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

From yesterday: The Nets can bake incentives for games played into Kyrie Irving’s contract IF he opts out, not if he opts in. More on his looming contract extension in Offseason Chronicle No. 2 for @NYDNSports: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:20 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Kyrie Irving thinks he deserves to be on NBA’s top-75 list because he is ‘part of the revolution of this game’

cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 6:03 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

What’s up #NetsWorld: This is the 2nd installment of the Nets’ Offseason Chronicles, coming every Tuesday & Thursday from @NYDNSports

Chronicle No. 2 covers both Kyrie Irving and the Nets’ options for his looming contract extension: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:49 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

So far this week Kyrie has said he represents the “mastery of basketball” and referred to himself a martyr.

Sorta stunning but also, at the same time, hilariously unsurprising pic.twitter.com/RXsTB1bBIx – 10:41 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets‘ Kyrie Irving on being in middle of vaccine debate: ‘Life of a martyr’ nypost.com/2022/05/04/net… via @nypostsports – 9:00 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Kyrie Irving’s goals himself and the Nets:

“I’d like to put together four straight years of team dominance. Winning 60-plus games. Going deep in the playoffs and having fun building relationships that extend beyond the court.”

More here:

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:55 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

In “The ETCs” podcast, Kyrie Irving reflects on criticism directed at him for refusing the vaccine.

He called it, “The life of a martyr.”

More here:

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:49 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kyrie Irving says he didn’t know if Nets might trade, release him while he sat out unvaccinated nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/04/kyr… – 1:02 PM

“There was nothing to lose, you know?” Irving said of his return. “It was only the journey to enjoy at that point, because I was sitting at home and — I don’t even want to say sitting at home, I was wondering at home what my future was going to look like, you know? Whether I was going to be traded, whether I was going to be released, whether I was going to get the opportunity to be on another team, how I was going to spin this for myself in a positive way.” -via NetsDaily / May 4, 2022

One big problem for the Nets: There likely aren’t a lot of Kyrie suitors, if any. Few teams wanted him way back in 2017 when he hit the trade block, and his value has plummeted since. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported in October that the Nets would listen to offers for Irving. I’m told there were crickets. -via The Ringer / April 27, 2022

Nick Friedell: Kyrie Irving on getting booed in Boston: “I know it’s going to be like that for the rest of my career coming in here. So it’s like the scorned girlfriend — wants an explantation on why I left, but still hoping for a text back. I’m just like, “It’s fun while it lasted.”” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / March 6, 2022