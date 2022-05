CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old girl charged in connection with the attack and robbery of TV host and actor Will Clinger last month has been released on electronic monitoring.The girl was placed on electronic monitoring after making a court appearance on one count of robbery and two counts of robbery of a senior citizen for three separate attacks in March and April.Police have said the girl and a 17-year-old boy were charged in the April 25 attack on Clinger at the Addison Street Red Line stop near Wrigley Field. Clinger is the former host of the WTTW-Channel 11 program "Wild...

