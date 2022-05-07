ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Cooking fire at Beloit home causes over $20K in damage

By Kyle Jones
x1071.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELOIT, Wis. — A fire at a Beloit home caused over $20,000 in damage Friday. Crews were called...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Sheriff's official: 4 children die in Wisconsin house fire

TOWN OF LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say four children died with their pets in a house fire in a small town in east central Wisconsin. Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold says crews responded Thursday night to the fire in the Town of Little Falls. Captain...
SPARTA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beloit man killed in Rock Co. crash ID’d

FOOTVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the 51-year-old Beloit man killed in a crash west of Footville on Wednesday. Preliminary results of a forensic exam show the victim, Jason Schoville, died from the injuries he suffered in the crash. ﻿ According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old Janesville man ran...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One dead in crash near Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. — One person was killed in a crash in the town of Dunn Friday night, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Schneider Drive. The Fitchburg Police Department said the sheriff’s office has taken over the investigation. Further...
FITCHBURG, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beloit, WI
Beloit, WI
Accidents
Beloit, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WSAW

2 injured following motorcycle crash in Wood County

PITTSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a motorcycle crash that happened Monday evening. Investigators said a man was operating the motorcycle when it crashed on Highway X south of Highway 54 in the township of Dexter. That location is southwest of Pittsville. A preliminary investigation shows the man lost control on a curve while driving south on Highway X.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Accident#The Red Cross#Channel 3000
CBS Minnesota

Homes In Northwestern Wisconsin Briefly Evacuated Due To Large Grass Fire

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — A large grass fire in northwestern Wisconsin on Saturday led to homes being evacuated for a short time. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office says the fire, which burned between Swiss Lake Township and Webb Lake Township, has since been contained. The fire raged in an area roughly 65 miles south of Duluth. At the request of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the sheriff’s office says it issued evacuation notices for some homes in the area while crews battles the flames. The evacuation order has since been lifted. As of Saturday evening, crews were still working to put out hot spots. Residents were asked to avoid the area. Earlier in the day, Wisconsin officials issued fire warnings for several counties in the state, saying that dry conditions, high winds and low humidity made the risk of wildfires particularly high. Across the Mississippi River, grass fires also burned in Minnesota. One fire scorched more than 80 acres in the Twin Cities suburb of Blaine.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
SCDNReports

80-Year-Old Florida Grandpa Arrested for CP

80-Year-Old Florida Grandpa Arrested for CPFlorida Mugshot. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested an 80-year-old Venice man for Possession of Child Abuse Material. Detectives began their investigation in January when they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about an image depicting child exploitation uploaded to a Microsoft server.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Q985

Patriotic Wisconsin Bulldog Found on Trailer in Beloit

The things you see in Wisconsin...This was a "what the" that deserved a second and third drive by. First off, this bulldog caught my eye from about a half mile away. It stuck out "huge" and made me go completely out of my way. I don't know who this bulldog...
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

Fire damages home on Rockford’s far west side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a house fire Friday night in the 8100 block of Barclay Road. Extra help was called in to handle the blaze that appeared to start in an attached garage and spread to the home. It’s unknown if...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

13-year-old shot while walking down Rockford street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 13-year-old was shot on Saturday in Rockford while he was walking down the street. Rockford Police responded to a local hospital around 11:45 p.m. for a walk-in gunshot victim, according to the police department. Officers met with the 13-year-old boy when they arrived, who told them that he was walking […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Fugitive taken into custody near Lake Delton following multi-county pursuit

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — Police officers took a fugitive into custody in the Lake Delton area Thursday afternoon following a pursuit across multiple counties, officials said. The Lake Delton Police Department said the fugitive is in custody and there is no danger to the public. Jennifer Fedie from the Wisconsin State Patrol said troopers and officers from other agencies were...
LAKE DELTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy