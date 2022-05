The greatest Los Angeles Laker in team history is a spirited debate. You have greats like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James all donning the uniform at one point, or in Bryant's case, his entire career. The same goes for Magic Johnson, who was everything in his name more when playing for the Lakers. He won five titles and gave Laker nation a fun ride during the 80s.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO