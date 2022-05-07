ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickaway County, OH

20-Year-Old Arrested in Pickaway County with Pounds of Marijuana

By Jeremy Newman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePICKAWAY – A 20-year-old Michigan man is in Pickaway County jail after being caught with bags and bags of illegal drugs. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol on May 6, 2022, at 0057 hours a Sergeant...

Comments / 11

Aaron Roberts
2d ago

leaving him alone would be the right thing to do pack the weed back in his car and let me get a ounce for 220 please and thanks

2
IN THIS ARTICLE
