ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Slugger Museum hits a home run

By Marjorie Appelman
Ledger Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutside 800 West Main Street in Louisville, Kentucky, stands a 120-foot exact scale replica of baseball great Babe Ruth’s bat from the early 1900s. Nine feet in diameter and constructed from 68,000 pounds of steel. But there is more: next to the bat’s logo is the signature of...

maysville-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Blog#Souvenir#Bat#Sports#Slugger Museum#Great American Ball Park#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Museums
WLKY.com

Kentucky Derby galas return with plenty of celebrities and even more tradition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Derby eve parties returned Friday and they were filled with plenty of celebrities and star sightings. From Barnstable Brown to Unbridled Eve, actors, musicians and personalities hit the red carpet in Louisville ahead of the Run for the Roses. It's a return to tradition after pandemic delays and cancellations.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Mashed

Bobby Flay And Christina Pérez Have Been Eating Their Way Through Louisville

The Kentucky Derby, which has been held at the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, since 1875, is by far America's favorite horse race (via Kentucky Derby). Thoroughbred horses (20 of them), speed down a 1.75-mile track for a $2 million dollar purse, as well-heeled, incredibly well-dressed onlookers bet, cheer, and down mint juleps like they're going out of style. (Which, ostensibly, they have.) But it's not just the horses that people have their eye on during Derby day, it's the attendees ... and this year, People magazine was watching as celebrity chef Bobby Flay and his newly unveiled partner, Christina Pérez, bopped around Louisville before the big day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
numberfire.com

Tigers' Eric Haase sitting Monday versus A's

The Detroit Tigers did not include Eric Haase in their lineup for Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Haase will take a seat Monday while Tucker Barnhart starts at catcher and bats eighth. Haase is projected to make 249 more plate appearances this season, with 12 home runs, 28 runs,...
DETROIT, MI
Wave 3

Winner of Rodes for Him and for Her Derby Contest revealed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Viewers got another chance to decide what Shannon Cogan and John Boel wore for the first Saturday in May as part of WAVE’s annual Derby Dress Contest, sponsored by Rodes for Him and for Her. After hundreds of votes were counted, the winning outfit was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

A Vintage Baseball Team is Re-Establishing the Roots of the Game in Binghamton

The Binghamton Crickets were one of Binghamton's first professional baseball teams, dating back to the 1870s. Local historian and avid baseball fan Kevin Kreiner is re-establishing the Crickets, paying homage to the sport's history in Binghamton. Over 200 vintage baseball teams across the country play the game with the same...
BINGHAMTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy