My kids may be well past the baby formula stage, but I can totally understand the panic some parents are feeling during this nationwide formula shortage. When my girls were infants, I tried my hardest to breastfeed them, but it didn't work out too well either time. To make sure their little tummies were full, I had to supplement with formula, and it burned a quick hole in my pocketbook, but I had to have it.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO