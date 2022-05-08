ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Nigeria's central bank governor has not decided on presidential bid

By Camillus Eboh
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xdoU6_0fWQ6Hly00
Nigeria's Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele briefs the media during the MPC meeting in Abuja, Nigeria January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ABUJA, May 7 (Reuters) - Nigerian central bank governor Godwin Emefiele has not decided to run for president next February or for another elected office and will remain in his current post, he said on Saturday after critics called on him to resign following reports of his political ambitions.

After a spokesperson for the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) said on Friday Emefiele had bought forms to contest the party's presidential nomination this month, he tweeted: "I have not come to that decision." read more

Emefiele said he would continue to serve as central bank governor and would clarify his ambitions in the next few days.

Reports of Emefiele's presidential bid sent the naira close to a record low of 591 per dollar on the black market on Friday, against a range of 413 to 417 naira on the official market where it has traded this year.

President Muhammadu Buhari will step down after serving two four-year terms following the February 2023 ballot. The APC has set its primaries to decide on its presidential candidate for May 30 and 31.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Lagos state governor Asiwaju Bola Tinubu are frontrunners in the race to be the next candidate to head Africa's top economy. read more

Political parties in Nigeria should pick presidential candidates by June 3, according to the electoral commission, while official campaigning will begin in September.

Emefiele is serving a second term at the central bank where he has pursued dovish policies on interest rates, introduced currency controls, and launched a company to help build infrastructure in Nigeria.

Political power in Nigeria tends to shift between the oil-rich, largely Christian south, and the poorer, mostly Muslim north. Buhari is from northern Katsina state and APC's next candidate is expected to come from the south.

Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 8 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24 and how companies have acted. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russia's Medvedev, Volodin lash out at U.S. aid to Ukraine

May 11 (Reuters) - Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev accused the United States on Wednesday of waging a “proxy war” against Russia after the House of Representatives approved a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine, and said the U.S. economy would suffer. Writing on the messenger app Telegram,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Four Russian governors resign as sanctions bite

(Reuters) - Four Russian regional governors resigned on Tuesday as the country braces for the impact of economic sanctions. The heads of the Tomsk, Saratov, Kirov and Mari El regions announced their immediate departures from office, while the head of Ryazan region said he would not run for another term.
POLITICS
Reuters

Czech Republic elected to replace Russia on U.N. rights council

UNITED NATIONS, May 10 (Reuters) - The United Nations General Assembly elected the Czech Republic to the Geneva-based Human Rights Council on Tuesday to replace Russia, which was suspended last month over its invasion of Ukraine and then immediately quit the 47-member body. Russia had been in its second year...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Godwin Emefiele
Person
Muhammadu Buhari
Person
Yemi Osinbajo
Reuters

Lavrov says Russia does not want war in Europe

May 11 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow did not want war in Europe, but that Western countries were keen to see Russia defeated in its military campaign in Ukraine. "If you are worried about the prospect of war in Europe - we do...
POLITICS
Reuters

Spain finds yacht and other assets of 15 sanctioned Russian oligarchs

MADRID, May 12 (Reuters) - The Spanish authorities have identified assets, including houses, companies and at least one luxury yacht, belonging to 15 Russian oligarchs on the EU sanctions list, an official overseeing property registries told Reuters on Thursday. Mariano García Fresno, the head of the General Council of Notaries'...
ECONOMY
The Conversation Africa

A sense of history and urgency as Somalia moves to elect a new president

Somali lawmakers vote for the country’s new president on May 15, marking the end of a long-delayed and controversial process. The Horn of Africa nation of 16 million has been struggling to achieve viable political stability after decades of civil war and violent insurgency that has spilled across its borders. Under the country’s indirect electoral process, clan elders select the 275 members of the lower house, who in turn choose the president. Mohammed Ibrahim Shire sets out the scene ahead of an important election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Nigerian#All Progressives Party#Apc#The Electoral Commission
Reuters

Britain to bolster competitiveness in finance after Brexit

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it will require its regulators to help the City of London remain a globally competitive financial centre after being largely cut off from the European Union due to Brexit. The government outlined planned legislation marking the biggest changes to UK capital...
ECONOMY
Reuters

S.Africa's president says agencies should order Africa-made vaccines

JOHANNESBURG, May 12 (Reuters) - International agencies and charitable foundations providing COVID-19 vaccines for Africa should order African-made vaccines, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told a global COVID-19 summit on Thursday. Ramaphosa's comments came after South African pharmaceutical company Aspen (APNJ.J) said it could slash its capacity to produce a...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

Italy Extends Vetting Powers to Protect Key National Assets

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's parliament has extended Rome's special vetting powers to protect its key national assets by including the hydroelectric sector and new companies that plan to operate in industries deemed strategic, lawmakers said on Monday. The 15-month old government lead by Prime Minister Mario Draghi has used its...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Elections
Reuters

He's back: Wickremesinghe named Sri Lankan PM for 6th time amid crisis

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka’s new prime minister, is no stranger to politics. This is the sixth time the opposition lawmaker has held the post, and he is known domestically as an effective operator. He now faces the daunting task of leading the country out of its worst economic crisis since independence.
WORLD
Reuters

France says two citizens detained in Iran, demands immediate release

WEISSENHAUS, Germany, May 12 (Reuters) - France summoned a senior Iranian diplomat on Thursday after two of its citizens were detained in Tehran in what Paris said was a baseless arrest, an incident likely to complicate ties between the countries as wider talks on reviving a nuclear deal stall. Iran's...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ghana will solve debt crisis without IMF help, finance minister says

ACCRA, May 12 (Reuters) - Ghana is committed to managing its debt without assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said, expressing his confidence that government measures were moving the country in the right direction. Ghana's total public debt, which stood at about 77% of its...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EU readies 195 billion euro plan to quit Russian fossil fuels

BRUSSELS, May 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission plans to unveil a 195 billion euro plan to stop importing Russian fossil fuels by 2027, combining a faster rollout of renewable energy and energy savings with a switch to alternative gas supplies, draft documents show. The draft measures, which could change...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Sudanese protests resume as moves for political deal falter

KHARTOUM, May 12 (Reuters) - Security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades at protesters who rallied against Sudan's military rulers on Thursday, as diplomatic moves to broker a political solution to a post-coup crisis showed little sign of progress. Thousands marched towards the presidential palace in Khartoum amid high...
PROTESTS
Reuters

G7 tell Taliban: Stop restricting women's rights

PARIS (Reuters) -The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers on Thursday said the increasing restrictions imposed by the Taliban on the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan were isolating the country. “With these measures, the Taliban are further isolating themselves from the international community,” the G7 foreign ministers and...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

430K+
Followers
326K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy