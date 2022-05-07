ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Peach State Peasant Loaf

By CrustyJohn
thefreshloaf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently read a book on 19th century yeoman farmers in the Georgia upcountry. As porridge loaves sound rather peasant-like, I decided to make one with a Georgia palate- oats, rye, and whole wheat flower (all typical crops of 19th century subsistence farmers in Georgia), peanut flour (because it sounds very...

www.thefreshloaf.com

Comments / 0

Related
butterwithasideofbread.com

BANANA SPLIT CUPCAKES

Banana Split Cupcakes start with cake mix and have all the flavors of your favorite banana split dessert! Made with bananas, cherries, chocolate chips and marshmallow cream for a simple cupcake recipe that tastes amazing!. Love bananas as much as we do? You can find all of our favorite banana...
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Mini Potato, Steak, and Chorizo Pies

Preheat oven to 450°F. Grease 6 (12- to 16-ounce) individual pie dishes with butter; set aside. Melt 1/4 cup butter in a large skillet over medium-high. Add onion, carrot, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and cook, stirring often, until onion is soft but not browned, about 5 minutes. Add ground beef and chorizo; cook, stirring often, until meat is browned and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle flour over mixture, and cook, stirring constantly, 2 minutes. Stir in stock, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, and oregano; bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to low; simmer, stirring often, until flavors meld and vegetables soften, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in mustard and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
RECIPES
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Industry
Local
Georgia Business
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat Flour#Peanut Flour#Food Drink#Peach State Peasant Loaf#Georgian#Dayspring Farm#Hawthorne Valley Farm#Oliver Farm
recipesgram.com

Milk Chocolate Buttercream Frosting (10-Minute Recipe)

If you are a fan of creamy and chocolate cakes then this delicious Italian chocolate hazelnut cake is just for you! So, if you like what you see on the photo of this recipe then giving it a try! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 6 large eggs,...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Banana Éclair Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This banana éclair cake is so creamy and delicious! It is very simple to make. You will need 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 4 hours to set. Here is the recipe:. 12 oz. whipped topping, thawed (I used Cool Whip) 6 bananas, thinly sliced. For the glaze:
RECIPES
Mashed

Why Does Fresh Orange Juice Taste Different From Store Orange Juice?

For years, you may have heard that fresh fruit juice is always better than juice from concentrate. In its simplest terms, "from concentrate" means that the water from the fruit is removed when the juice is extracted, then re-added again when it's ready to be packaged, per Science Focus. On the contrary, fresh juice doesn't go through that water removal process and is instead sold as-is. It might be easier to toss a carton of orange juice into your grocery basket compared to squeezing your own, but something to note is that even the best orange juice brands labeled "not from concentrate" are still not the same as fresh orange juice.
FOOD & DRINKS
B100

Have You Tried Their Honey Mustard? Boetje’s Just Won Another Award!

Congratulations to Boetje's Mustard! Their Honey Mustard just won 3rd place in the "Honey" category at the World Wide Mustard Competition!. The National Mustard Museum has put on this prestigious international tasting competition since 1995. "It is a blind tasting, so the judges have only unlabeled mustards in front of...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FingerLakes1.com

Recall on Queen Bee honey caramel candy

Queen Bee LLC is having a recall. Queen Bee LLC puts out a voluntary recall on honey caramel candy products and chocolates. Queen Bee LLC is issuing a voluntary recall on their candy. According to the FDA, this recall includes products purchased within the last year. These products may contain...
ECONOMY
Wide Open Eats

How To Keep Strawberries Fresh in the Fridge So They Last Longer

There's nothing in the entire world like fresh strawberries from the farmer's market or grocery store. I am a complete sucker for fresh strawberries, so whenever I see them on sale I always grab a carton or two, however, sometimes my eyes seem to be bigger than my stomach. More times than not I've come back to my berries in the fridge a day or two later to discover my fresh strawberries are starting to grow mold spores. And not just strawberries, more often than not my blueberries and blackberries would be moldy before I got the chance to eat them all.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

I’m the Grocery Editor at Kitchn and These Are, IMO, the Best Ice Cream and Cookie Pairings of All Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. During a recent trip to a grocery store, I stumbled across this ice cream sandwich. It was hefty, dairy-free, and so enticing, I ate the entire thing within minutes of purchasing it. I then spent the rest of the walk home conjuring up as many possible ice cream and cookie combinations I could think of. (What else was I going to do?)
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Citrus County Chronicle

Shake up summer snacks

Power up for summer adventures by shaking up your snacking routine with homemade recipes inspired by childhood favorites. Tasty and versatile, California walnuts are easy to swap into your favorite snack recipes and work hard to keep you energized and full. Kick off summer with some irresistible plant-forward Walnut Chorizo Pizza Bites and Strawberry Walnut Hand Pies for delicious summer snacks loaded with the nutrition benefits of walnuts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PopSugar

This Frothed Cereal-Milk Recipe Will Transform Your Morning Coffee

If cereal was your standard childhood breakfast, you probably learned from a young age that the sugar-sweetened leftover milk was often the best part. But cereal milk isn't just for drinking straight out of the bowl (although, let's be clear, that's still a perfectly acceptable use — waste not, want not, after all). As I recently learned from TikToker @cookingwithjanica, you can use cereal milk as cold foam topping for your morning coffee, with just one extra step needed to transform it from sweet milk to frothy foam.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy