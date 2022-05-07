Peach State Peasant Loaf

For years, you may have heard that fresh fruit juice is always better than juice from concentrate. In its simplest terms, "from concentrate" means that the water from the fruit is removed when the juice is extracted, then re-added again when it's ready to be packaged, per Science Focus. On the contrary, fresh juice doesn't go through that water removal process and is instead sold as-is. It might be easier to toss a carton of orange juice into your grocery basket compared to squeezing your own, but something to note is that even the best orange juice brands labeled "not from concentrate" are still not the same as fresh orange juice.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO