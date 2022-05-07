ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nice ultras clash with riot police ahead of French Cup final

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — There were minor clashes between riot police and ultras from soccer club Nice outside a main Paris train station ahead...

Related
KEYT

Kämna wins Giro 4th stage up Etna, López moves into pink

ETNA-NICOLOSI, Sicily (AP) — German cyclist Lennard Kämna has won the fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia on the slopes of Mount Etna. Juan Pedro López has moved into the overall lead as the Italian grand tour returned to home soil. Kämna had time to raise his arms over his head as he crossed the line just ahead of López. Rein Taaramäe was third at the end of the 172-kilometer (107-mile) route from Avola that culminated in the steep climb up the volcano. López is 39 seconds ahead of Kämna in the overall standings and 58 ahead of Taaramäe.
