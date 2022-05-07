ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

5/6 FINAL - Kings 2, Oilers 8 (Game 3)

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a split of Game 1 and Game 2 in Edmonton, the Kings hosted the Oilers at Crypto.com Arena for Game 3 on Friday. Having surrendered six unanswered goals in Game 2, unfortunately that trend continued. With coincidental minors 2:40 into the first period, the tandem of Connor McDavid...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Brink of elimination or brand-new series: Which one will it be?

Dallas can put Calgary on the ropes with a victory in Game 4, but the Flames can even the series with a win of their own. First Round: Game 4 (Stars lead series 2-1) Teams that win Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in an NHL best-of-seven playoff series win 89 percent of the time. Thar's one reason both the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames will be on their toes Monday night in a pivotal matchup at American Airlines Center.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

'TAKE A HIT, MAKE A PLAY'

DALLAS - Jacuzzi tubs and ice packs are a staple this time of year. They're as much in the fabric of playoff hockey as loud crowds and rally towels - and the players wouldn't have it any other way. "Dallas is a pretty big, heavy team," Nikita Zadorov said following...
NHL
NHL

Tetavi & LA Kings Team Up to Bring Hockey Stars & Mascot to the Metaverse

For the First Time, the NHL LA Kings Franchise will Enter the Metaverse Through Tetavi's Volumetric Technology to Capture & Render Athletes into Mind-Bending Immersive Environment. 4:00 PM. Volumetric technology pioneer Tetavi and the NHL's LA Kings today announced a new partnership dedicated to enhancing fan experience and engagement. The...
NHL
NHL

MARKSTROM NAMED VEZINA FINALIST

Jacob Markstrom has been named one of the three finalists for the 2022 Vezina Trophy, which is awarded to to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position. Markstrom (37-15-9, 2.22 GAA, .922 save percentage) posted a League-leading nine shutouts in 63 appearances, surpassing the eight career shutouts he had recorded over 315 games entering the season. He jump-started the Pacific Division-winning campaign for the Flames (50-21-11) by becoming the first goaltender in franchise history to notch three shutouts in a four-game span (Oct. 21-30), highlighted by a 45-save effort Oct. 28 at Pittsburgh. Markstrom finished third in the race for the William Jennings Trophy, with only the Hurricanes (202) and Rangers (207) sporting a lower goals-against total than the Flames' 208. Markstrom is an NHL Awards finalist for the first time. He is the first Flames netminder voted a Vezina Trophy finalist since Miikka Kiprusoff in 2006-07 and is aiming to become the second winner in franchise history, following Kiprusoff in 2005-06.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Perron, Injuries, Binnington & More

The playoff series between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild is now tied 2-2 after the Blues bounced back in a Game 4 victory on home ice. This series being tied was the expectation, but the journey to get there has been quite surprising, especially from the Blues’ perspective. These two teams are so evenly matched that the expectation for the series is now Game 7 or bust, which is certainly a legitimate possibility.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

5 takeaways: Stars get outplayed in Game 4 as power-play struggles grow

DALLAS -- The Flames came out with desperation and proved how dangerous they can be. They jumped all over the Stars from the drop of the puck and earned a crucial 4-1 victory to even the series, 2-2. Dallas couldn't do anything with another dazzling performance from Jake Oettinger, who made 50 saves on 53 shots. The Stars went 1-for-6 on the power play, the lone goal coming with five minutes left in the third.
NHL
NHL

Oettinger steps up for Stars against Flames in Stanley Cup Playoffs

When training camp began, Oettinger was fourth on the goalie depth chart behind Ben Bishop, Braden Holtby and Anton Khudobin. He began the regular season playing for Texas, the Stars' American Hockey League affiliate. Then Bishop retired from hockey because of injuries Dec. 14. Holtby sustained a lower-body injury and...
NHL
