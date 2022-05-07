5/6 FINAL - Kings 2, Oilers 8 (Game 3)

Jacob Markstrom has been named one of the three finalists for the 2022 Vezina Trophy, which is awarded to to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position. Markstrom (37-15-9, 2.22 GAA, .922 save percentage) posted a League-leading nine shutouts in 63 appearances, surpassing the eight career shutouts he had recorded over 315 games entering the season. He jump-started the Pacific Division-winning campaign for the Flames (50-21-11) by becoming the first goaltender in franchise history to notch three shutouts in a four-game span (Oct. 21-30), highlighted by a 45-save effort Oct. 28 at Pittsburgh. Markstrom finished third in the race for the William Jennings Trophy, with only the Hurricanes (202) and Rangers (207) sporting a lower goals-against total than the Flames' 208. Markstrom is an NHL Awards finalist for the first time. He is the first Flames netminder voted a Vezina Trophy finalist since Miikka Kiprusoff in 2006-07 and is aiming to become the second winner in franchise history, following Kiprusoff in 2005-06.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO