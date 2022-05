Although John Harbaugh has said he plans on Clark remaining a Raven, teams reached out about trade interest. Following Baltimore’s Hamilton selection, ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler notes the team received calls about Clark’s availability and multiple teams have inquired. Given an extension in February 2020, Clark is under contract for two more years on just $2.75M and $3.29M base salaries.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 23 MINUTES AGO