ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Get the AmWager Promo Code for December 2022

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06HPBj_0fWPC0Js00

New customers don’t need a AmWager promo code to claim their great customer offer in December 2022. Find out how to get a first deposit match up to $300 below.


Already have an account with AmWager? Check out more of the best horse racing betting sites.

More on the AmWager Promo Code
What is the AmWager offer code?
AmWager Promo Code No Code required – Click here to claim AmWager Promo 100% First Deposit Match up to $300 AmWager Promo T&C’s 21+. T&C apply. AL, AZ, CT, DE, FL, ID, IN, IA, KA, KY, LA, MD, MA, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OK, OR, RI, SD, VT, VI, WA, WV, WY only.
What do you get with the AmWager promo code?

The AmWager new customer offer is a first deposit match up to $300. This means if you deposit $300 on your first time depositing, AmWager will match that deposit in free bets. You do not have to deposit $300, so if you deposited $50, you would receive $50.

How to use your AmWager promo code
  1. Click above to claim your AmWager welcome bonus.
  2. Hit “Join Now.”
  3. Provide account and address details.
  4. Complete registration.
  5. Make your first deposit.
  6. Place your first eligible bet.
  7. If it wins you can cash the payout.
  8. If it loses your bonus funds will be available within five days.
AmWager promotions for existing customers

AmWager Cash Rewards Program


AmWager runs a straightforward cash rewards program that pays a percentage of customers’ wagering activity on most bet types, deposited into their accounts daily. There are no points to track or complicated VIP systems – bettors simply earn cash back on most wagers whether they win or lose.

The more active the bettor, the bigger the cashback percentage. There are five reward levels based on customers’ monthly volume that offer the following maximum cashback percentages:

  • Bronze: $0 monthly wagering activity, 2% cashback
  • Silver: $500 monthly wagering activity, 3% cashback
  • Gold: $2,000 monthly wagering activity, 4% cashback
  • Platinum: $5,000 monthly wagering activity; 5% cashback
  • Titanium: $80,000 annual wagering activity custom deal

Despite its simplicity, AmWager has an amazing loyalty program. High points include a stellar cashback rate, daily deposits, and the fact that it allocates rewards as cash and not bonuses. In particular, the cashback rate compares extremely favorably compared to what other horse racing betting sites offer.

AmWager Review

AmWager is the most feature-rich racebook on the internet due to a platform overhaul completed in 2019. The upgrade left AmWager’s primary interface in place, but it also introduced a significantly more advanced platform to appeal more directly to serious horse racing fans.

AmWager gives users a choice between AmWager Plus for a simple and intuitive experience, or AmWager Pro to get the most out of the advanced features. Some of AmWager’s many features include advanced handicapping tools, faster updates on odds and pool changes, access to detailed race results, live racing video and race replays.

AmWager customers see odds and pool changes up to two minutes faster than they would anywhere else.  AmWager.com also provides access to exchange pools and Colossus Jackpots that produce some of the biggest payouts in all of horse racing.

On the whole, if you’re an experienced horse racing bettor, then AmWager is definitely for you. Whilst it may take a while to get used to, their sign up offer is great for new customers. AmWager truly does cater to everyone’s needs.

AmWager Types of Bets available

As AmWager is a horse racing only book, the wagers available are the same as the pools you would find at a race track. The following bet types are all available to place at AmWager.

Bet Type WinYour chosen selection must come in first.PlaceYour chosen selection must come in first or second.ShowYour chosen selection must come in first, second, or third.ExactaPick the horses you think will finish first and second in that order.QuinellaPick the horses you think will finish first and second in any order.TrifectaPick the horses you think will finish first, second, and third in that order.SuperfectaPick the horses you think will finish first, second, third, and fourth in that order.Daily DoublePick the winners of each of the first two races at a meeting.Pick 3/4/5/6/7/8Pick the winners of a series of consecutive races, starting at just three races, going all the way up to eight races. The home page shows the rollovers for these bets, so if you’re looking for a huge payday, check out this list daily.


The exacta, trifecta, and superfecta all feature additional options such as box, key or wheel. The box option offers these combinations in any order, while key or wheel options see you give a focus to specific selections within these bets.

AmWager Desktop Site Overview

The AmWager interface is feature-rich but not always easy for novice bettors to navigate. There’s a wide array of tools, stats, and other features serious handicappers can use to get an edge.

On the other hand, the platform is not as newbie-friendly as those of other horse racing betting sites. Whilst it may take some time for some users to fully understand the site, there are many tools available that AmWager provides its users.

AmWager constantly updates its platform and has significantly improved the experience over recent years. Once users get familiar with the AmWager interface, they will find it handy to have quick access to live video, various wagering tools, and previous race results.

For those looking for a more simple, yet less feature-rich, experience, they can switch their interface to AmWager Plus. This stripped-down interface is essentially AmWager’s answer to bettors who find its original interface too much to handle.

AmWager App

AmWager does not offer a standalone mobile app for iOS or Android devices, but bettors can visit the AmWager desktop site and install it as a progressive web app. This means you will be able to bet with AmWager from your mobile device, just not by downloading a mobile app.

However, the AmWager PWA app provides the same functionality as a standalone app, including access to all tracks, wager types, and live racing video.

AmWager FAQs
Is AmWager legit?

AmWager is completely licensed and legitimate as a horse racing book. Operating since 2009, AmWager is fully reliable and a safe place to place your horse racing bets.

What states is AmWager legal in?


AmWager is legal and licensed in the following states: Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont,West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming

How old do you need to be to play with AmWager?

In most states listed above, the legal pari-mutuel wagering age is 18. However, AmWager’s internal policies state that users must be 21 years or older to use its services.

Does AmWager have an app?

Unfortunately AmWager does not have a specific downloadable app. Users can head to the AmWager site and install their progressive web app.

What deposit methods does AmWager support?

There are plenty of deposit and withdrawal options available at AmWager. The following methods of payment are all supported.

  • Credit and Debit Cards
  • Bitcoin: AmWager added Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash functionality via BitPay in 2018.
  • ACH / eCheck
  • Green Dot
  • PayNearMe
  • Check or Money Order

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Arizona polygamous leader Samuel Bateman had 20 wives, most under age 15

An Arizona polygamist cult leader has been accused of marrying 20 women, most of whom are under the age of 15, as well as his daughter. Samuel Rappylee Bateman, 46, has been accused of marrying up to 20 women and girls as young as 9-years-old, according to an FBI affidavit filed Friday in Washington. The affidavit, obtained by the Salt Lake Tribune, outlines horrifying accusations of incest, group sex acts involving adults and children and child sex trafficking against Bateman. Bateman leads an offshoot group of the Mormon Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), but has been...
New York Post

Victims of Arizona polygamist cult leader Samuel Bateman ran away from group homes, hid in Airbnb

Eight underage girls who were rescued from an Arizona polygamist cult leader by child welfare officials ran away from their group homes and hid in a Washington state Airbnb, according to a report. The eight and one additional girl had been taken from the homes of Samuel Bateman — the leader of a small offshoot of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — and placed in the group homes under the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety in September. Last Sunday, however, the eight girls, who range in age from 11 to 16, went missing...
New York Post

Colorado grandma Ruby Johnson sues cop who ordered SWAT raid of her home

An elderly Colorado grandmother is suing a Denver police detective for ordering a raid of her home triggered by a mistaken ping from a Find My iPhone app. A SWAT team stormed 77-year-old Ruby Johnson’s Montebello home after a serious misunderstanding about how to use the handy Apple app, according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday by the ACLU of Colorado. At least eight officers in full body armor toting automatic weapons raided Johnson’s home in search of several stolen items, including six firearms and an iPhone, on Jan. 4. Johnson’s suit named Gary Staab, the lead detective in the botched...
New York Post

Georgia sheepdog fights off, kills 8 coyotes after pack attacks his sheep

A Georgia sheepdog is recovering from injuries after squaring off against a pack of coyotes, killing eight of them, while protecting his herd. Casper, a sheepdog who works on John Wierwiller’s Georgia farm, fought off more than half a dozen coyotes in a fight that lasted over half an hour, WAGA-TV reported. Wierwiller says that Casper disappeared for two days after the brutal fight. “We knew he was hurt because we found parts of his tail and blood and other things, so we were worried,” Wierwiller said.  Casper eventually returned to the farm with visible injuries. “He was kinda looking at me like, ‘Boss, stop looking at how bad I look, just take care of me,’” Wierwiller said. Wierwiller said it “looked like a coyote grabbed his skin and peeled it right off.” The LifeLine Animal Project, an organization with a mission to end euthanasia of healthy animals, has stepped in to help raise money for Casper’s hospital bills. The group launched a GoFundMe to cover the $15,000 hospital bill and has already exceeded its goal and will use remaining funds to help save future animal lives.
New York Post

Surviving Idaho students break silence with letters remembering their ‘beautiful’ roommates

The two roommates who survived the University of Idaho massacre have broken their silence by sharing their memories of the “four beautiful people” in letters read at a memorial service. Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen were asleep on the first floor of the off-campus Moscow home where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed Nov. 13. At a livestreamed service in Post Falls, Idaho, where Kernodle grew up, a local pastor read a letter written by Funke and Mortensen. “Maddie, Xana, Kaylee and Ethan were all one of a kind,” the pastor at Real Life Ministries read aloud from...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
93K+
Followers
65K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy