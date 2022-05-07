ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria's Past - This Week: Bergner's

By MBIP
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article—— BERGNER’S IN DOWNTOWN PEORIA. Here’s some photos of the original Bergner’s which was located in downtown Peoria. The top photo is the original floor plan for the Sheridan Village Bergner’s and below is the legendary Talking Christmas Tree that Bergner’s featured in the holiday season back in the ‘60’s and...

www.meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

I-Rock 93.5

The Top 10 Most “Redneck” Towns In Illinois

Apparently, there is a way to measure how redneck every town, city, and state is. A YouTube video from 2016 has recently gone viral for a second time and claims to have a list of the top 10 most redneck towns in Illinois. The video creator also had a list for Iowa, you can see that here.
ILLINOIS STATE
99.5 WKDQ

This Illinois City Will Arrest You if Your Dog is Smelly

The weather will eventually stay nice for more than two days in a row...That mean you will take your furry friend out for a walk on a regular basis, right. Right. Getting your pup some exercise is a good thing, but when it comes to being active you dog can build up a little doggy b.o.. Do you give Fido a bath on a normal basis? My pup has learned to "deal" with a bath, doesn't love it doesn't hate it...But really is relaxed after AND wouldn't get me arrested in Galesburg, Illinois.
GALESBURG, IL
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
Central Illinois Proud

The Blacksmith Steakhouse in Washington announces sudden closure

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The sole restaurant in Washington Square abruptly shut its doors for good Wednesday night. The Heider family, owners of Blacksmith Steakhouse in Washington, took to social media to announce Wednesday was the last day of operation. They said they originally planned to close in four weeks, but had to closer earlier due to “circumstances out of [their] control.”
WASHINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois Flea Market gives back to the community

WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Central Illinois Flea Market is hosting a series of events in its first year for people to shop and give back to the community. “For every event, half of our money goes to charities. Today’s event is for Pekin’s TAPS Animal Shelter,” said the owner of the flea market, Scott Walden.
PEORIA, IL
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Gentle, Serene Days Are Long Gone At This Abandoned Wildlife Park in Illinois

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you've lived in the Northern Illinois area all your life, there's a good chance you visited White Pines Deer Park - Zoo at least once during your childhood. Unfortunately, I don't have any memories of visiting White Pines Deer Park, and now I feel like I really missed out!
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
Central Illinois Proud

Starting a new tradition for the Spoon River Drive

LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — Local artisans got the chance to show their work at the Spoon River Spring Forward Drive Sunday. Organizers said it’s taking an old tradition to the next level. “We’ve taken the fall scenic drive, which happens every first two weekends in October, and...
LONDON MILLS, IL
FOX2now.com

Richest billionaires in Illinois

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

‘She is my rock,’ Peoria families celebrate Mother’s Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Carrying on a family tradition, Rusty Davis drove to Peoria from Indiana to be with his mom on Mother’s Day. “She just turned 92 years old,” Davis said, “so it’s very important that I visit her every time for Mother’s Day.”
PEORIA, IL
Herald & Review

Western Illinois cattle producer welcomes next generation

BLANDINSVILLE, Ill. — When picturing a modern Illinois cattleman, envision a family farmer, perhaps a dad raising champion show cattle and cheering on his children. Or picture him in the field checking on cattle, or at a board meeting advocating for other beef producers. You might picture Welsh runs...
BLANDINSVILLE, IL
My 1053 WJLT

Do Some Overnight Paranormal Investigating at Illinois’ Haunted Ashmore Estates

If there's something strange in the neighborhood, who are you going to call? Well, you don't have to call Ghostbusters for this one, you can do the bustin' yourself!. Have you ever been on a ghost hunt? Personally, I've done ghost tours to learn all about creepy history, but never a ghost hunt. I think it's because I don't know what I'd do if I actually had a creepy paranormal encounter. I'd probably crap my pants if we're being honest here. But if you're braver than me, you can stay overnight at Illinois' haunted Ashmore Estates and do your own paranormal investigating.
ILLINOIS STATE

